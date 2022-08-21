'Birds Drop Series Finale to Salem; Split Six-Game Set

SALEM, VA. - Despite staking themselves to an early lead, the Delmarva Shorebirds could not hold on in a 6-5 loss to the Salem Red Sox on Sunday evening at Carilion Clinic Field.

With the loss, the Shorebirds (40-73, 19-29) ended up splitting their series with the Red Sox (22-25) three games apiece.

In the first inning, Jud Fabian walked with one out for the Shorebirds. After a groundout moved him to second, Max Wagner tripled him home. Frederick Bencosme then found a hole for a base hit to drive in Wagner to make it 2-0.

Johnfrank Salazer began the third for Salem with a triple and scored later in the inning on a Kier Meredith groundout.

In the top of the fourth, Adam Retzbach began the frame with a double. After a groundout moved him to third, Adam Crampton doubled him in to make it 3-1 Delmarva.

Salem rallied to take the lead in the bottom half of the inning. Eddinson Paulino walked to start the frame and then was doubled in by Chase Meidroth. After a strikeout, a hit batter and a single loaded the bases. Salazar then blooped in a single to tie the game at 3-3. Karson Simas hit into a fielder's choice that brought in a run, with a resulting throwing error allowing another run to cross the plate and make it 5-3.

Salazar came in clutch again in the sixth for Salem with an RBI double to extend the Red Sox lead to 6-3.

Bencosme picked up his second RBI single of the day in the seventh with the two outs to cut the 'Birds deficit back to two runs.

Elio Prado doubled to start the Delmarva ninth and eventually scored on a Dylan Beavers groundout, but that was all the 'Birds had left in the tank as they fell 6-5.

Miguel Suero (3-2) picked up the win for the Red Sox, firing 1.2 perfect frames without recording a strikeout.

Moises Chace (1-5) suffered the loss for the Shorebirds, allowing five runs (four earned) on five hits and two walks, striking out two.

Following an off-day on Monday, the Shorebirds kick off a six-game home series on Tuesday, August 23, against the Lynhcburg Hillcats at Perdue Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m with pregame coverage beginning at 6:50 p.m. on theshorebirds.com with Sam Jellinek on the call.

