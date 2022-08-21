Augusta Loses in Extra Innings After Late Comeback

August 21, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release







NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: Another late rally by the Augusta GreenJackets (22-25) fell just short on Sunday as the Charleston RiverDogs (30-18) took the final game of the seven-game series 10-9 in ten innings.

The GreenJackets used a strong second inning to grab the early lead as Kevin Kilpatrick started the scoring with an RBI single to left field, giving Augusta a 1-0 lead. The next batter was Kadon Morton who belted a three-run homer to right-center to extend the lead to 4-0 on Morton's ninth home run of the season.

The RiverDogs then used a three-run bomb of their own as Blake Robertson hit one in the fourth to make it a one-run game at 4-3.

The game would remain deadlocked at 4-3 until the seventh inning when Charleston used another three-run home run, this time by Ryan Spikes to give the RiverDogs their first lead at 6-4.

They'd score again in the eighth on an RBi single by Daiwer Castellanos to extend the lead to 7-4.

But the GreenJackets had another comeback effort in them as it began in the bottom of the eighth on a sacrifice fly by Kadon Morton, scoring Justin Janas to cut the lead deficit to 7-5.

Charleston got that run back in the top of the ninth on an RBI groundout by Ryan Spikes to make it an 8-5 game.

Augusta fought back in the bottom of the ninth as they loaded the bases with one out and scored a run on a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch to Justin Janas, pulling the GreenJackets within two ay 8-6. After a fielder's choice produced an out at home, Kevin Kilpatrick singled in the infield to score Braulio Vasquez from third, making it a one-run game. With the bases still loaded, Mahki Backstrom scored on a wild pitch to even the game at eight apiece to send the game into extra innings.

In the tenth, Charleston scored twice on RBI singles by Kenny Piper and Daiwer Castellanos to give Charleston a 10-8 edge.

The GreenJackets would get another opportunity in the bottom of the tenth as a run scored on an error to make it 10-9, but Sean Harney struck out David McCabe to end the game, securing a one-run victory for the RiverDogs in 10 innings.

Sean Harney (1-1) was the winning pitcher for Charleston with Juan Mateo (4-3) taking the loss for Augusta.

The offense was led by Kadon Morton on Sunday as he finished with a career-high four RBIs with his three-run homer and sacrifice fly in the eighth. Kevin Kilpatrick drove home two runs with another multi-hit performance while Drake Baldwin and Justin Janas each produced two hits of their own.

The GreenJackets will head back on the road next week to face the Myrtle Beach Pelicans for a six-game series at Pelicans Ballpark starting on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.