Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Charleston

The Fireflies kick-off a series with the Charleston RiverDogs tonight at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Ballpark at 7:05 pm. LHP Frank Mozzicato makes his season debut for Columbia while Charleston counters with RHP Yoniel Curet.

Columbia returns home to Segra Park Tuesday, April 18 to start a six-game series with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. The homestand will include a Hawaiian Shirt giveaway courtesy of AMAROK and our annual Princess Knight presented by Republic Services is Saturday, April 22. Tickets start at only $5 when you buy in advance at FirefliesTickets.com.

WILD EXTRA INNING OPENING NIGHT ENDS IN 9-8 LOSS: The Columbia Fireflies scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth to force extras, but couldn't come away with a win as they fell to the GreenJackets 9-8 on Opening Night at Segra Park Thursday. In the top of the 10th, E.J. Exposito singled to drive in his fifth RBI of the game and score the placed runner Justin Janis, giving Augusta (1-0) a 8-7 lead. Exposito later came around on an Ambioris Tavarez single. Chazz Martinez (L, 0-1) was on the hook for the loss after working 2.1 innings in relief, escaping jams in both the eighth and ninth frames. The Fireflies scored three runs in the eighth inning, first a throwing error and a hustle run home allowe Lizandro Rodriguez to score and charge the Fireflies lineup. Next, Daniel Vazquez singled to bring Brett Squires home. Finally, Junior Calderon got his first hit of the year at a perfect time, tying the game as Vazquez scampered home on a single up the middle off reliever Landon Harper (BS, 1).

THROWING FIRE: Last night, starter David Sandlin was one out away from completing five innings. The righty also fanned eight hitters, including three in the second inning as he displayed the stuff that allowed him to tally over 100 strikeouts at the University of Oklahoma in 2022.

CLOSE BUT NO CIGAR: Last year, the Fireflies came as close as they ever have to a playoff berth. In the second half of the campaign, Columbia led the charge for nearly a month and weren't eliminated until the fourth-to-last game of the season. With 20 returners from the last two seasons, there's a chance Columbia has a second chase to the post-season that can begin today.

OH CAPTAIN, MY CAPTAIN: Manager Tony Peña Jr. is returning for his second season with the Columbia Fireflies. Last year, the Fireflies accumulated a 52-79 record in their second season affiliated with the Royals. Peña Jr. was 33-23 at the helm of the ACL Royals during the 2021 season, which was his first as a manager.

TODAY'S TOP HITS: The Fireflies Opening Day roster is brimming with talent, including six players who find themselves on either MLB.com or Baseball America's Royals Top 30 Prospects lists. The highest ranked player is Ben Kudrna, who is listed as the Royals second-best prospect according to MLB.com and their fourth-best prospect according to Baseball America. Frank Mozzicato is right behind him as MLB.com's seventh-best prospect and Baseball America's fifth-best prospect. MLB.com also includes Lizandro Rodriguez and Daniel Vazquez in their top-prospect list as the 25th and 27th-best Royals prospects, respectively. Baseball America includes Ben Hernandez, who will start the season on the injured list, and Steven Zobac as their 28th and 29th-best Royals prospects.

OPENING WEEKEND FESTIVITIES: The Fireflies are kicking-off the season with a bang at Segra Park! Columbia hosts the Augusta GreenJackets for three games tonight, Friday and Saturday. Each night, the team will give away a 2023 magnet schedule, courtesy of Duke's Investigations. We'll also be hosting post-game fireworks tonight and Saturday evening. Finally, tonight, we'll be hosting our first revamped Thirsty Thursday, where fans can enjoy fountain sodas for $1, domestic drafts for $2 and craft draft beers or cocktails for $3. Budweiser Thirsty Thursdays are now as easy as 1,2,3 at Segra Park.

