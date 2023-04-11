Roster Update: Cabrera Placed on Development List; Vallecillo Added

ZEBULON - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a series of roster transactions with two affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves included the placement of C Jhonnys Cabrera on the Development List and the addition of RHP Alexander Vallecillo to the Mudcats from the ACL Brewers.

The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 30 active players.

In summary:

4/11: RHP Alexander Vallecillo added to Carolina from ACL Brewers.

4/11: C Jhonnys Cabrera placed on development list (4/10).

