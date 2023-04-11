Mozzicato Excellent in 5-3 Loss on the Road

COLUMBIA, SC - Frank Mozzicato allowed a single hit in five innings but it wasn't enough, as the Fireflies lost 5-3 to the Charleston RiverDogs at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Ballpark Tuesday night.

Frank Mozzicato pitched an incredible game, retiring the first nine hitters he faced. All-in-all, the southpaw worked five frames, wringing up seven hitters and allowing only a single hit. When he left the game, the Fireflies were leading 3-0.

Ben Kudrna (L, 0-1) surrendered four runs in the sixth. After allowing the first three baserunners to reach, Ryan Cermak gave Charleston (2-1) their first lead of the game launching a three-run blast to right field, scoring Xavier Isaac and Dominic Keegan.

The RiverDogs scored their final run in the eighth, as Cooper Kinney singled up the middle to score Keegan and give Charleston a 5-3 lead.

Columbia (0-2) couldn't beat Charleston's bullpen. Sean Harney (W, 1-0) worked a pair of scoreless frames before tossing the ball to Matt Wyatt (S, 1) who earned a six out save with four strikeouts in his professional debut.

The Fireflies jumped out of the gates quickly in the first inning, as Daniel Vazquez drove in his fourth RBI of the year with a single that plated Lizandro Rodriguez to break the scoreless tie. Later, Brett Squires scored on a double steal to make it 2-0 before the Fireflies took the field for the first time.

Columbia was able to add another run in the bottom of the fourth. After Brennon McNair led the frame off with a free pass, he scooted around on a Jean Ramirez bunt single, pushing Columbia in front 3-0.

Columbia continues their series with the Charleston RiverDogs tomorrow night at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Ballpark at 7:05 pm. The Fireflies give RHP Shane Panzini the ball for his first start of 2023, while Charleston counters with southpaw Alex Ayala Jr..

The Fireflies return home to Segra Park Tuesday, April 18 to start a six-game series with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. The homestand will include a Hawaiian Shirt giveaway courtesy of AMAROK and our annual Princess Knight presented by Republic Services is Saturday, April 22. Tickets start at only $5 when you buy in advance at FirefliesTickets.com.

