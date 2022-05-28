Columbia Fireflies Game Notes May 28 at Lynchburg

May 28, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Columbia Fireflies continue their series with the Lynchburg Hillcats tonight at Bank of the James Stadium at 6:30 pm. RHP Samuel Valerio (0-2, 7.17 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and LHP Rodney Boone (2-0, 2.02 ERA) will go for Lynchburg.

Columbia returns home for a two-week homestand June 7-19 that includes two Budweiser Thirsty Thursdays, two Freebie Fridays, two firework shows and the return of Negro League Weekend! Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

--------------------------------------

FIREFLIES SWARM HILLCATS IN 3-1 WIN: The Columbia Fireflies arms led the team to victory in a rain-shortened 3-1 win over the Lynchburg Hillcats Saturday evening at Bank of the James Stadium. Ben Kudrna, the Royals 2021 second-round selection, pitched four scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and recording five strikeouts. After 62 pitches, he was replaced by Heribert Garcia (W, 4-2), who sacrificed only one hit in two innings of work. Columbia's offense was moving early Friday night. Darryl Collins smacked a sacrifice fly to left to score River Town in the first and then Gary Camarillo launched his second homer of the season in the second to put the visiting team in front 2-0 early.

THE FUTURE STARTS NOW: Columbia Fireflies fans have now had a chance to see each of the three high school starting pitchers that the Royals selected in the first four rounds of the 2021 draft at least once. The first time through the order, the three musketeers were domineering. Frank Mozzicato spun three frames, fanning three hitters, allowing a single hit and no runs, Ben Kudrna was on the hook for the loss, allowing a single hit and a single run through 3.2 innings while punching out five hitters and Shane Panzini rocked the room with four scoreless innings, allowing a single hit and wringing up four batters. All told, the group spun 10.2 innings, allowed a single run off three total hits and set aside 12 batters via the strikeout.

THINGS COULD BE BETTER: The Fireflies have lost 13 of their last 16 games as they enter tonight with a 13-30 record. The team has a -107 run differential, which is the worst in the Carolina League by 30 runs. Their run differential is the second worst in Minor League Baseball. Visalia leads MiLB with a -113 run differential. The Rawhide took over the spot after losing their last four games by a combined 24 runs, where Columbia has dropped the same games by five.

HOME COOKING: Fireflies outfielder Darryl Collins has been markedly better at home than on the road this season. The second-year player is hitting .275 in 69 at-bats at home in 2022 with six doubles, one triple and 10 RBI, but is at .214 in 56 at-bats on the road with only three RBI.

TAKING CONTROL: Guillermo Quintana has emerged as the top bat in the Fireflies order so far this season. After winning the ACL Royals' Player of the Year award in 2021, Quintana switched positions from catcher to first base when he transitioned to full-season baseball. If that weren't enough, he's still found a way to make a significant impact with his bat. After he crushed his team-leading sixth homer to left field in the eighth inning last night, accounting for his team-leading 20th RBI, Quintana is just .019 batting average points shy of owning the Fireflies triple crown.

WILLIS THE WAYFINDER: After a rough 2021 season, southpaw Marlin Willis has been hitting a groove with the Fireflies in 2022. After three innings of work Thursday night, Willis has allowed a single earned run in his last 11 innings of work. The Georgia native has been lights out in May. Willis has tallied a 0.82 ERA in five outings, lasting 11 frames while punching out 18 hitters and holding opponents to a .086 batting average.

COMING UP: The Fireflies begin a six-game series with the Salem Red Sox Monday at 1:05 pm. The team will take their off day Tuesday before finishing the six-game set and returning to Segra Park.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.