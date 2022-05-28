Strasburg to Make Second Start in Fredericksburg on Sunday

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - In conjunction with the Washington Nationals, the Fredericksburg Nationals announce that 2019 World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg will make a second rehab start for the FredNats on Sunday, May 29 against the Salem Red Sox at 1:35 p.m. Strasburg also started Tuesday's series opener with Salem on Sunday and threw 62 pitches in 2 2/3 innings pitched.

