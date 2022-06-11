Columbia Fireflies Game Notes June 11 vs Augusta

June 11, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Columbia Fireflies continue their series with the Augusta GreenJackets tonight at Segra Park at 6:05 pm. RHP Ben Hernandez (0-3, 5.56 ERA) takes the ball for the Fireflies and Augusta counters with RHP Jordano Perez (2-2, 4.40 ERA).

MLB Play Ball Weekend continues tomorrow night at Segra Park! National entertainment act BirdZerk! will be performing between innings and there will be a dazzling fireworks show following the game. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

-------------

FIREFLIES RALLY STYMIED BY THREE-RUN NINTH: The Fireflies came within one thanks to the long ball in the eighth, but their rally was upended after allowing three runs in the ninth and Columbia dropped Friday night's contest at Segra Park 6-2 to the Augusta GreenJackets. The Augusta GreenJackets (30-25) were able to halt Columbia rally, adding three runs off reliever Luis Barroso in the ninth. Cal Conley led the frame off with a triple, then with one out, Brandol Mezquita doubled, Brandon Parker tripled and Adam Zebrowski ripped a two-bagger down the right field line, sustaining Augusta's lead, putting the visiting team in front 6-2. The Fireflies (15-40) had some late inning magic, finding the scoreboard in the eighth inning, after starter J.J. Niekro was pulled, spinning seven scoreless against Columbia. Erick Peña led off the frame with a walk, and then Enrique Valdez blasted his third homer of the season to cut Augusta's lead to 3-2 with only one out. The GreenJackets were able to crack the score column first again Friday night, this time in the second frame. With Fireflies starter Frank Mozzicato on the rubber, designated hitter Brandon Parker drove a double over right fielder River Town's head to set up Adam Zebrowski for a big two-run homer over the left-field fence. It was the backstop's sixth longball of the season and put Augusta up 2-0.

BIG HOMER: Last night, third baseman Enrique Valdez tallied Columbia's only two extra-base hits, a double and a homer. The infielder has now played 42 games this season, 20 at home and 22 on the road. He has three homers, all of which are at Segra Park, has six doubles at home compared to four on the road and has tallied 12 RBI at Segra Park as opposed to six on the road.

IF YOU'RE NOT FIRST, YOU'RE LAST: After losing their last three games by a total of 30 runs, the Columbia Fireflies now own the worst run differential in professional baseball, overtaking Visalia, who had taken the mantle from Columbia in May. The Fireflies have been outscored by 155 runs in their first 55 games (2.82 runs/game), where Visalia has been outscored by 138 runs. If that weren't enough, the Fireflies also own the lowest batting average in MiLB (.198) by .012, the lowest fielding percentage (.948) by .005 and have surrendered the ninth-most runs in all of MiLB (348).

THE BOY OF SUMMER: Fireflies outfielder River Town has been playing well in the month of June. He has a hit in seven of the nine games he has played, including a homer in Thursday's game vs the GreenJackets. Overall, Town is 11-34 (.324) with a homer and five doubles during the month. The run has been able to put him in a position to lead the Fireflies roster in all triple crown categories. He has the team's highest average (.244) and is tied for the most homers (6) while trailing Guillermo Quintana for most RBI by one (20).

A HANDFUL OF DUBS: Last night, Heribert Garcia spun five innings in relief of Shane Panzini, earning his team-best fifth win of the season. Columbia's reliever has three wins in his last five relief appearances and has overtaken tonight's starter, Luinder Avila, fort the most wins on the roster this season.

DUCKS AREN'T IN A ROW: The Fireflies have won back-to-back contests just once this season. It came in the fourth and fifth games of the season at Charleston April 12 and 13. That makes Columbia 1-14 after winning a game this season. It has been 49 games since the Fireflies have won back-to-back.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 11, 2022

Columbia Fireflies Game Notes June 11 vs Augusta - Columbia Fireflies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.