Columbia Bats Shut Down in 9-0 Contest

Columbia Fireflies pitcher John McMillon

Columbia Fireflies pitcher John McMillon

COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies found themselves on the wrong side of a lopsided game again as they fell 9-0 to the Augusta GreenJackets Saturday evening at Segra Park.

Columbia (15-41) was shut out for the fifth time this season and for the first time since May 26 at Lynchburg. Jordano Perez (W, 3-2) worked the first six frames, then James Acuna spun two and Juan Mateo closed out the game with a scoreless ninth.

Augusta (31-25) was the first to score again Saturday evening, as they found some two-out magic in the early innings against Columbia. After Ben Hernandez (L, 0-4) recorded the first two outs on four pitches, a single and a throwing error from third baseman Enrique Valdez allowed Geraldo Quintero to score and Augusta to take a 1-0 lead.

It didn't stop there as Augusta added two in the third from a Rusber Estrada homer, his fourth of the season to grant the GreenJackets a 3-0 lead. They added another pair from a Quintero single and Brandon Parker sacrifice fly in the fourth before hanging four on Columbia in the fifth. That buried the Fireflies 9-0 before they were able to add their third hit of the game.

The Fireflies close out their series with the Augusta GreenJackets tomorrow night at 5:05 pm at Segra Park. RHP Shane Panzini (0-1, 1.50 ERA) gets the nod for Columbia, while Augusta has yet to name their starter.

Tomorrow is Sunday Funday at Segra Park. Come as the gates open to get an autograph from Fireflies players and stick around afterwards as kids can run the bases for free. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

