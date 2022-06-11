Mudcats Held to Four Hits in 5-0 Loss

ZEBULON - Pitchers Luis Devers, Angel Gonzalez and Adam Laskey combined on a four-hit shutout as the Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Carolina Mudcats 5-0 on Saturday night at Five County Stadium. Eduardo Garcia, Jackson Chourio, Zack Raabe and Jheremy Vargas each had singles and accounted for all four of Carolina's hits in the loss.

Carolina (30-26) fell behind early as the Pelicans (39-17) scored twice in the second off starter Alexander Cornielle. That two-run second ended up being more than enough for Myrtle Beach as they cruised to their second straight victory while taking a 3-2 lead in the six-game set.

Cornielle (2-6) gave up a RBI double to Jacob Wetzel in the Pelicans' two-run second, but would keep Myrtle Beach off the board over the next few innings. He ended up allowing just the two early runs over five full innings and totaled five strikeouts against two walks in the loss. Reliever Fernando Olguin pitched the final four innings and ended up allowing three runs and four hits. Olguin started his outing with seven straight outs, but allowed a run and two hits in the eighth before giving up a two-run home run to Ethan Hearn in the ninth.

Devers (7-3) struck out six and scattered three hits over five scoreless while earning the victory. Gonzalez (H, 1) then worked the sixth and seventh where he walked one and struck out two while holding Carolina with a run. Laskey (S, 2) went on to finish it with two scoreless frames and four strikeouts while getting his second save.

The Pelicans took a 3-2 lead in the six-game series with their Saturday night victory. The series will conclude on Sunday starting at 1:00 p.m. at Five County Stadium.

HOME RUNS:

Myrtle Beach: Hearn (4, 9th inning off Olguin, 1 on, 2 out).

TOP PERFORMERS - BATTERS:

Garcia, E, SS (Carolina): 1-for-4

Chourio, CF (Carolina): 1-for-3

Raabe, 2B (Carolina): 1-for-3

Vargas, 3B (Carolina): 1-for-3

Alcantara, CF (Myrtle Beach): 1-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Wetzel, RF (Myrtle Beach): 2-for-4, 1 R, 1 2B, 1 RBI

Hearn, C (Myrtle Beach): 1-for-4, 1 R, 1 HR, 2 RBI

TOP PERFORMERS - PITCHERS:

Cornielle (L, 2-6) (Carolina): 5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO

Olguin (Carolina): 4 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO

Devers (W, 7-3) (Myrtle Beach): 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 SO

Gonzalez, A (H, 1) (Myrtle Beach): 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO

Laskey (S, 2) (Myrtle Beach): 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO

SCORING:

Pelicans 2nd (Pelicans 2, Mudcats 0) -- Kevin Alcantara grounds out, Zack Raabe to Luis Silva. BJ Murray Jr. walks. Matt Warkentin hit by pitch, BJ Murray Jr. to 2nd. Jacob Wetzel doubles to center field, BJ Murray Jr. scores; Matt Warkentin to 3rd. Felix Stevens out on a sacrifice fly to Jackson Chourio, Matt Warkentin scores; Jacob Wetzel to 3rd. Ethan Hearn struck out looking.

(2 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Pelicans 8th (Pelicans 3, Mudcats 0) -- Juan Mora grounds out, Eduardo Garcia to Luis Silva. Kevin Made singles up the middle. Ezequiel Pagan strikes out swinging. Kevin Alcantara doubles to left-center field, Kevin Made scores. BJ Murray Jr. flies out to Jackson Chourio.

(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Pelicans 9th (Pelicans 5, Mudcats 0) -- Matt Warkentin grounds out, Jheremy Vargas to Luis Silva. Jacob Wetzel singles to left-center field. Felix Stevens strikes out swinging. Ethan Hearn hits a home run to right field on a 0-2 pitch, Jacob Wetzel scores. Juan Mora pops out to Eduardo Garcia.

(2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

