LHP Pablo Garabitos to Triple-A Nashville
June 11, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release
ZEBULON - The Milwaukee Brewers announced a series of roster transactions today with one affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves included the transfer of LHP Pablo Garabitos from the Mudcats to Triple-A Nashville
The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 25 active players with two on the injured list.
In summary: 6/11: LHP Pablo Garabitos transferred to Triple-A Nashville
