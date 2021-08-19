Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Charleston

The Columbia Fireflies continue their series with the Charleston RiverDogs at 7:05 pm at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Ballpark in Charleston. RHP Anderson Paulino (6-4, 4.41 ERA) gets the nod for the Fireflies and Charleston will use RHP Sandy Gaston (0-0, 3.38 ERA).

FIREFLIES SWEPT IN DOUBLEHEADER AT CHARLESTON: After losing on a walk-off single in game one of a doubleheader, the Fireflies committed four errors in game two of Wednesday's twin bill with the RiverDogs, dropping the two games 5-4 and 6-3. Game One The Fireflies watched the RiverDogs walk-off the field following game one with a 5-4 winner as Alika Williams extended his hitting streak to 14-games with a single plating Beau Brundage in the home half of the seventh. It is Williams' second walk-off winner against the Fireflies this season. Game Two The Fireflies defense hampered them in their game two loss to the Charleston RiverDogs. Columbia committed three errors, resulting in four unearned runs for Heribert Garcia (L, 0-1), who started his first game for the Fireflies Wednesday night. The First run of the game, Patrick Merino, scored in the second after he reached on an error from third baseman Gage Hughes. The next inning, Alika Williams reached on a three-base error from Burle Dixon to start frame and later scored as Tanner Murray grounded into a double play. The Fireflies ended with a season-high four errors in game two, as they fell 6-3 in seven innings.

ONE RUN ALIKA WILLIAMS: The Fireflies lost the first game of yesterday's doubleheader by the magic number that has haunted them since July 1, one run. It came off the bat of Alika Williams, who has two of the last three walk-off hits against the Fireflies this season. It was a sacrifice fly that drove in the game-winning run in Charleston July 28 and now a single to win game one last evening. The Fireflies are now 6-19 in one-run games this season.

MAYOR OF STEAL CITY IS STREAKING: If you're looking for a hot bat in the Fireflies order, look no further than super utility player Tyler Tolbert. Tolbert, who has played all three outfield positions and second and short this season hit safely in both games of yesterday's doubleheader and is now riding his second six-game hitting streak of August. He has played 13 games this month, and has reached safely in all 13 of the games, earning a .508 on-base percentage while scoring and driving in 12 runs for the Fireflies. The on-base streak actually extends to 15 games, going back to July 30 when Tolbert drew a walk in an 0-3 showing against the Charleston RiverDogs. During the 15-game stretch, Tolbert has raised his batting average from .192-to-.217 and is slashing .302/.471/.509. The Mississippi-native has two homers, 10 stolen bases, 13 RBI and 14 runs scored on the hot stretch.

THESE BOOTS ARE MADE FOR WALKING: Darryl Collins is on an interesting stretch to say the least. The Fireflies outfielder has walked at least once in each game he has played since game two of the Fireflies July 22 twin bill. It has rounded out to 15 walks in 10 games for the Royals' top-30 prospect. Although Collins is hitting only .207 in the stretch, because he has drawn so many walks, his on-base percentage has gone through the roof. The lefty has rocked an on-base percentage of .510 across his 10-game on-base streak.

SAVING GRACE: After a tough start to the season, Zack Phillips has turned things around in his last few outings with the Fireflies. He has now only allowed one earned run in his last 13.1 innings (0.68 ERA) to drop his season ERA to 2.05. He began July giving up five runs in four innings. Phillips started the season in Quad Cities where he had a 7.2 inning scoreless streak before he was sent to Columbia.

