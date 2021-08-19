GreenJackets Announce 7th Annual Mystery Bobblehead/Ball Night

August 19, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release







North Augusta, SC - The Augusta GreenJackets, Single-A Affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, in conjunction with the Children's Hospital of Georgia are excited to announce the 7th Annual Mystery Ball & Bobblehead Night on Sunday, August 29th, 2021 when the GreenJackets take on the Charleston RiverDogs (Tampa Bay Rays). Mystery bags will cost $15 for one, and $20 for two. The bags will consist of either baseballs or bobbleheads.

This year, some of the bags include a Javy Lopez signed ball, Ronald Acuna Jr. Bobblehead, Mike Soroka baseball, Marcus Stroman bobblehead, Danny Duffy signed ball, Jake Mangum signed ball, Andrew Benintendi and Mookie Betts bobblehead, Manny Machado bobblehead and many more. Guests are encouraged to arrive early and support this great cause. What ball or bobblehead fans receive is a mystery as they will pull it out of a bin.

Over 80 baseballs and bobbleheads have been donated for this fantastic event.

"We are incredibly excited to bring back the Mystery Bag and Bobblehead night," GreenJackets Vice President, Tom Denlinger stated. "This is a great night that raises important funds for the Children's Hospital of Georgia. We cannot thank the franchises from all over the country who have been kind enough to donate bobbleheads and signed baseballs for this spectacular evening that benefits a great cause."

The mystery bag night also includes one of the strongest promotional nights of the year:

* Girl Scout Night

* Comic Book Hero Night

* Cape Giveaway * First 1,000 fans receive a cape presented by Children's Hospital of Georgia

* Sunday FUNday presented thanks to Shout 94.7 - Enjoy kid-friendly themes and activities during the game! * Last Jr. Jackets Game of 2021 presented by Best Office Solutions, Family Y of Greater Augusta, Pediatric Partners and Tum-E Yummies. * Kids 12 and under get in this game for FREE by joining our FREE Club to select games throughout the season and receive great giveaways and benefits. Not a member sign up today: https://www.milb.com/augusta/community/jr-jackets-activities * Post-Game Kids Run the Bases * Kids 12 and under can run the bases following the game presented By Shout 94.7 FM * Mystery Ball and Bobblehead Night * Take your chance and join the mystery! Proceeds from the Mystery Ball and Bobblehead event will benefit Children's Hospital of Georgia!

* SRP Park Annual Car Show * $15 per car includes your ticket to the game. Prizes awarded for Best Paint, Best Interior, Best Engine, Popular Vote and Best in Show. To register, contact Troy Pakusch at (803) 349-9411 or email tpakusch@greenjacketsbaseball.com.

* Hollywood Feed Bark in the Park * Bring out your four-legged GreenJackets fan for a night at the ballpark presented by Hollywood Feed. Please Note: Dogs are welcome in the lower seating bowl (excluding section 100). Dogs cannot go up to the WOW! Club, Suites and MurphyAdvantage.com Lounge. Dogs are free to the game. Dogs and owners must check in the Dog Waiver Table by the Main Gate Entrance. Relief areas for dogs are the Berm and behind the centerfield near the Batting Cages presented By Hollywood Feed

To learn more or purchase tickets to this game or any 2021 GreenJackets home game visit: https://www.milb.com/augusta/tickets/promotions

The MLB Mandated clear bag policy is in effect for the 2021 season. For a complete rundown of SRP Park Gameday need to knows visit: https://www.milb.com/augusta/ballpark/srp-park-rules.

To stay up to date on all things GreenJackets follow us on social media: Facebook, Instagram and Twitterand sign up for the 'Jackets Buzz e-newsletter today by visiting https://bit.ly/AGJBuzz. About SRP Park/Augusta GreenJackets

GreenJackets Baseball Tickets are on sale now and available online www.GreenJacketsBaseball.com. Join us to BEE a FAN all summer long at SRP Park. 2021 Augusta GreenJackets season seat memberships are on sale now. To learn more about the benefits and to get in on the 2021 action, visit www.gjmembers.com or call (803) 349-WINS (9467).

The Low-A East schedule is subject to change. It is the Low-A East and Major League Baseball's commitment to protecting the health and safety of players, club employees, and fans.

SRP Park is the anchor piece of Riverside Village, a live, work, "playball" development which includes apartment living, retail, restaurants, class "A" office space, and a Crowne Plaza Hotel and Conference Center. To learn more about SRP Park and hosting events and availability, visit www.thesrppark.com.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from August 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.