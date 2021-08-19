Viandel Peña Activated from Injured List

August 19, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







SALISBURY, MD - The Washington Nationals announced on Thursday that infielder Viandel Peña has been activated from the Fredericksburg injured list.

Peña, 20, was placed on the injured list on August 8. The infielder is batting .202 with three home runs and 21 runs batted in over 63 games for the FredNats this season.

The active roster currently stands at 30.

The Fredericksburg Nationals continue their series against the Delmarva Shorebirds on Thursday night. First pitch from Perdue Stadium is scheduled for 7:05. Fans can listen live to a free radio broadcast on the FredNats Baseball Network, or watch Delmarva's live video broadcast with a subscription to MiLB.tv.

The Fredericksburg Nationals are a minor league affiliate of the Washington Nationals in the Low-A East League. They are playing their inaugural 2021 season at the brand new, state-of-the-art FredNats Ballpark located at 42 Jackie Robinson Way next to the Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Stay up to date with the team online at www.frednats.com and follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @FXBGNats.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from August 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.