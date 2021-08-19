Maryland Pride Bucket Hat Giveaway, Maryland Pride Thursday & Thirsty Thursday Highlights August 19 Gameday Promotions

August 19, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







The Delmarva Shorebirds are giving away Maryland Pride Bucket Hats to the first 500 fans through the gates courtesy of Spicer Bros. Construction Inc. Plus, it's a Thirsty Thursday where you can enjoy discounted beer and Pepsi Products all game long thanks to Wicomico Heating & Air Conditioning. Check out the full promotional slate below and buy YOUR tickets TODAY!

The Delmarva Shorebirds August 19 Promotional Lineup:

ï»¿Maryland Pride Bucket Hat - Fans it's the fourth hat giveaway of the 2021 season! To help celebrate our state's colors the Shorebirds will be handing out Maryland Pride Bucket Hats to the first 500 fans in attendance courtesy of Spicer Bros. Construction Inc. This series consists of 5 different hats handed out May through September.

Maryland Pride Thursday- Back for a fourth season, the Shorebirds players will be wearing Maryland Flag themed jerseys each Thursday during the 2021 season. All fans are encouraged to wear Maryland gear and join the fun! The jerseys will be auctioned off at the end of the season.

Thirsty Thursday - The Shorebirds are offering 16 ounce Miller Lite and Coors Light beers or 24 ounce Pepsi products for $3. Thirsty Thursday's are brought to you by Wicomico Heating & Air Conditioning.

Come cheer on your Delmarva Shorebirds at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium for a full slate of promotions as your Delmarva Shorebirds take on the Fredericksburg Nationals! To buy tickets, please either visit theshorebirds.com/tickets or click on the button below.

Upcoming Promotions for

Homestand #9 THIS WEEK!

The Shorebirds are home for another full week of fun and we want YOU to join us for an awesome lineup of promotions and to cheer on your Shorebirds! Make sure you buy YOUR tickets online in advance to ensure you have seats to the games you want to attend and check out the ninth homestands promotions below!

IMPORTANT BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY INFO: Please note, due to shipping issues, the first 1,000 fans through the gates on Friday, August 20, 2021 will receive a voucher for a Shorebirds Adley Rutschman Bobblehead presented by Perdue that fans can redeem in order to pick up their bobblehead at a later date to be determined.

In addition, the first 1,000 fans through the gates on Friday, August 20, 2021 will receive a free ticket voucher for any future 2021 Shorebirds Sunday - Thursday game date.

Lastly, all fans who want to receive a Adley Rutschman Bobblehead must have a voucher that will be handed out to the first 1,000 fans through the gates on Friday, August 20 to be redeemed at a later date to be determined.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from August 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.