Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 7.9 at CSC

The Fireflies close out their pre-All-Star Break festivities with a 5:05 pm tilt with the Charleston RiverDogs. RHP Mauricio Veliz (1-4, 4.98 ERA) takes the bump for Columbia and Charleston counters with southpaw Alex Ayala Jr. (0-4, 4.95 ERA).

The Fireflies return home after the All-Star Break, for a three-game series vs the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers July 14-16. The Fireflies have jammed that weekend filled with amazing promotions for our first-ever Dinosaur weekend. Ed's Dinosaurs will bring animatronic, life-sized dinosaurs to Segra Park, we'll have a dinosaur bobblehead giveaway Friday and on Saturday we'll set off a wonderful fireworks show. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

FIREFLIES KNOCKED DOWN IN 11-1 LOSS: The Fireflies surrendered eight runs in the first inning and ultimately fell 11-1 to the Charleston RiverDogs Saturday night at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park. After a nearly two-hour long rain delay to start the contest, Charleston burst out of the gates in the first inning. Ryan Spikes headlined the inning with a three-run homer-his eighth of the year-to push the RiverDogs ahead. After three walks, a hit batter and three hits, the RiverDogs were able to score eight in the first inning, knocking Shane Panzini from the game after recording only two outs. The RiverDogs added one run in the second, third and fourth innings. The Fireflies got three, one-run innings in relief from Oscar Rayo and a pair of scoreless relief innings from Ben Sears to close out the game.

CLASSIC KUDRNA: Ben Kudrna turned in one of the best starts of his career Friday. The righty became the second Fireflies pitcher to work seven innings in a single game this year, joining David Sandlin. Kudrna only allowed a runner to reach scoring position once and kept Charleston off the scoreboard before turning the ball over to the bullpen. He punched out six while allowing only six baserunners. In Kudrna's last two outings, he has spun 13.2 innings and has 16 punchouts while allowing three runs (1.98 ERA).

RETURN OF THE MAC: Brennon McNair has played 16 games since June 15 and he has reached base safely in all except one of those games. June 24, McNair went 0-1 in a pinch hit opportunity against the Fredericksburg Nationals. All-in-all, the infielder is in one of his best hitting stretches of the season, slashing .256/.396/.415 over the run. He's added one homer five RBI and four runs during the 16 games.

BLISTERING BULLPEN: Thursday, the Fireflies' bullpen's stretch without giving up an earned run ended in the eighth inning at 18 innings. At the end of last night, the bullpen has now allowed just one earned run in 22 innings since July 2 (0.41 ERA). Chazz Martinez and Samuel Valerio combined for three scoreless innings in relief last night while recording four punchouts.

MASTERING MCKEEHAN: Fireflies back-end of the bullpen reliever Cooper McKeehan continues to impress the league. Thursday he spun a scoreless ninth inning to earn his team-leading ninth save of the season to tie himself with Luis Barroso for the fifth-most saves in a single season in Fireflies history. The southpaw also paces the Carolina League with seven wins this year. The BYU product has a 1.11 ERA and just ended a stretch of nine appearances where he didn't allow a run. It was his second 10+ inning scoreless streak on the mound this season. McKeehan now has 10 saves, which leaves him tied with Trey Cobb for the fourth-most saves in a single season in Fireflies' history. The most saves in a single year is 14.

ZANY ZOBAC: The Fireflies righty is on another strong stretch as he has allowed only two earned runs in his last six outings, spanning 50.2 innings. Zobac set a career-high, spinning 5.0 innings Tuesday in a 4-3 win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers to set the tone for the last road trip of the first half for Columbia. Zobac now has a 1.74 ERA across his first 12 outings and he has punched out 56 hitters in 42.2 innings.

WORKING TO THE BREAK: The Fireflies have three games remaining until the All-Star Break.

