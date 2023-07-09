Clarno's Clutch Clout Clinches Comeback Conquest

North Augusta, SC - The Augusta GreenJackets (Atlanta Braves) undid back-to-back close losses to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Chicago Cubs), picking up a come-from-behind 6-5 win on Saturday at SRP Park. Myrtle Beach (7-7, 46-33) scored all five runs on homers, while Augusta (7-7, 38-41) recorded a season-high five doubles including two from eventual hero Nick Clarno in the win.

Seth Keller got the nod for Augusta, making his first appearance at SRP Park since early May. The Pelicans took the lead in the first on Andy Garriola's sacrifice fly, but the GreenJackets drew level in the bottom of the second when Jair Casanova doubled and scored on Francisco Floyd's sacrifice fly. Reivaj Garcia hit a solo shot off of Keller in the top of the third, ending Keller's day after three innings of work, but Augusta equalized on a two-out dropped popup that scored Tyler Collins, who had doubled to begin the frame.

Samuel Strickland entered in the top of the fourth on the back of his best outing of the season, a 4-inning spurt last Sunday against Columbia. However, the lefty surrendered a home run to Garriola to begin his outing. After two more clean frames from each side, the Pelicans tacked on two more runs in the top of the sixth on singles from Parker Chavers and Miguel Pabon, putting the Birds on top 5-2.

The GreenJackets remained undaunted by the deficit after the stretch. Casanova reached on a walk and advanced to second on an errant pickoff throw, before Nick Clarno batted a double down the left field line to bring him in. Collins followed with a walk, before an Ambioris Tavarez double cleared the bases to even the score at 5-5.

Chad Bryant entered and pitched a scoreless eighth inning. In the bottom of the frame, the rehabbing Stephen Gonsalves (16 games of MLB experience) entered to try and preserve the tie. After Jeremy Celedonio walked to begin the frame, Gonsalves threw a breaking ball to the backstop to put the go-ahead run at second. With two outs, Nick Clarno ripped his second double of the game off the glove of the first baseman, bringing Celedonio home and putting Augusta on top 6-5.

Jason Franks entered to lock down the save in the top of the 9th. Despite two men reaching with two away, Franks fired a fastball past Cristian Hernandez to strike him out and finish off the Pelicans.

