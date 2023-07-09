Hillcats Series Finale with Salem Postponed

July 9, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Lynchburg Hillcats News Release







The series finale between the Lynchburg Hillcats and the Salem Red Sox on Sunday afternoon has been canceled due to inclement weather in the area.

The game will be made up later this month as a doubleheader when the Hillcats travel the Salem. Information regarding that game and start time will be announced at a later date. Fans with tickets to Sunday's game can exchange them for any of the remaining Hillcats home games this season.

The Hillcats will now head to the all-star break and will resume play on Friday with a three-game series on the road at the Fredericksburg Nationals. They will return home for a series with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on July 18-23. Tickets can be purchased at Lynchburg-hillcats.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.