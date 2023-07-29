Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 7.29 vs Carolina

The Fireflies kick-off their weekend with a 6:05 match-up with the Carolina Mudcats at Segra Park. LHP Ryan Ramsey (1-0, 0.40 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and Carolina counters with RHP Logan Henderson (2-2, 2.76 ERA).

Tonight is Marvel Defenders of the Diamond Night at Segra Park. There'll be a guest appearance from Spider-Man and Black Widow and the team will be wearing special jerseys available at MiLBAuctions.com. Proceeds from the jersey sales will go to charity. After the game, we'll host a MARVEL-ous fireworks display. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

ROUGH START LEADS TO 12-2 LOSS: The Fireflies allowed seven runs in the third inning, leading to a 12-2 loss to the Carolina Mudcats Friday night at Segra Park. Oscar Rayo highlighted the game for Columbia. After the Fireflies trailed 11-2, he came out and worked 5.2 innings without allowing a run all while punching out a career-best eight hitters. It was the young lefty's best performance in the Carolina League and helped his ERA run down to 1.61 this season. The Fireflies also got a strong offensive performance from catcher Hayden Dunhurst. He hit a two run homer to right field in the second inning to bring the Fireflies within a pair and finished the night 2-3 adding a double later in the evening.

BREAK OUT THE RAY-O BREAD: Oscar Rayo continued his role through the pitching utility role Friday. Rayo spun a season-high 5.2 innings while punching out a career-best eight batters to allow the Fireflies to get through the game after a rough start. The southpaw has a 1.61 ERA this season in what has mostly been a long-relief role--although he has also worked a few spot starts too. Sunday was his first save opportunity of the season, and he didn't disappoint, setting down Kannapolis 1-2-3 with a punchout.

RETURN OF THE MACK: Wednesday, Fireflies reliever Mack Anglin made his return to the mound. In his first appearance for Columbia since leaving the game due to an ankle injury against Salem June 7, Anglin spun two scoreless innings. The righty punched out two hitters in his return, coming back to the Carolina League right where he left off. Anglin has now worked eight-consecutive outings without allowing a run. In those 12.1 innings dating back to May 17, Anglin has wrung up 17 hitters and dropped his ERA from 4.66 to 2.25. The Clemson-product also made three rehab appearances in Arizona, spanning 5.1 innings without allowing a run.

MASTERING MCKEEHAN: After earning a save July 20, McKeehan now has 11 saves, which leaves him tied with Allan Winans (2019) and Adonis Uceta (2017) for the second-most saves in franchise history. Alex Palsha has the most saves in a single year in Fireflies history. He recorded 14 in 2018. After twirling two scoreless innings last night, the southpaw has a 1.16 ERA this season. He also leads the club with seven wins this year.

SCORING POSITION NOT SCORING: After an 0-11 outing with runners in scoring position last night, the Fireflies are 12-100 (.120) with runners threatening since the All-Star Break. The run has dragged the Fireflies to a .201 average with RISP this season, the worst mark in the Carolina League. The next-worst team is Augusta, who is hitting .231. Kannapolis has the top marks in the circuit, hitting .267.

SOMEBODY SAVE ME: The Fireflies were 3/3 in save opportunites against the Pelicans with two saves of more than two innings pitched for Ben Sears. Columbia's bullpen has converted each of its last 11 save opportunities dating back to June 10. During that run, the Fireflies have gotten saves from five different pitchers Cooper McKeehan (4), Ben Sears (3), Wesley Scott (2), Oscar Rayo (1) and Chazz Martinez (1).

OUCH TOWN, POPULATION US, BRO: The Fireflies have been outscored 23-4 over their last two games to the Carolina Mudcats. The Fireflies have allowed 10 or more runs seven times this year, including each of the last two games.

