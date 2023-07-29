Pelicans Win Fifth Straight, Take Down Nationals 9-1

July 29, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







Falling just one run shy of their fourth consecutive double-digit run performance, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Fredericksburg Nationals 9-1 on Friday night to clinch the series. With the win, the Birds improved to 55-38 and 16-12 in the second half while the Nationals dropped to 40-50 and 10-17 in the second half.

The Pelicans lineup was once again stellar with a 12-hit performance. Reivaj Garcia (3-6, 3B, 2 RBI) knocked in a pair of runs while posting three hits. Solo home runs came from Jefferson Rojas (1-4, HR, RBI, BB) in the seventh and Ismael Mena (1-2, HR, RBI) in the eighth. Parker Chavers (3-5, 2B, RBI) also posted a three-hit performance.

Just three pitchers were used for the Pelicans with starter Grant Kipp (3-6) picking up his third win of the year by tossing five shut out frames with two hits and a walk allowed while striking out three. In his return to the Pelicans, reliever Gregori Montano gave up one unearned run in his two-inning outing.

Only four hits came for Fredericksburg with Paul Witt (0-3, RBI, BB) bringing home the only run on an RBI groundout in the sixth. The Nationals went 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

Starter Mason Denaburg (4-4) allowed six runs with five being earned in his 2 1/3 inning start off five hits and three walks. Miguel Gomez gave up two earned runs in his two innings out of the bullpen.

Game five is set for Saturday night at 6:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.