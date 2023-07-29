Ballers Clinch Victory in Rain-Shortened Saturday Night Showdown vs. Shorebirds

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - Mother Nature forced her hand just after the start of the bottom of the fifth inning in Saturday night's matchup between Kannapolis and Delmarva, with the Cannon Ballers (50-44) snatching a, 2-1, win over the Shorebirds (40-53) Saturday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

With the win, Kannapolis sneaks back to above .500 in the second half at 15-14, while Delmarva plummets to four games below .500 at 12-16.

LHP Noah Schultz impressed in his return to the mound at home, tossing four shutout innings and walking none with three strikeouts along the way. RHP Horacio Andujar (W, 3-3) earned his third win of the season with just one inning on the mound, striking out one and allowing one run on three hits.

Kannapolis got on the board with their first of two run-producing hits in the bottom of the first inning with a Chris Lanzilli RBI double. After Bryce Willits cranked a double, Lanzilli brought the runner home for his fourth game in a row with an RBI.

Jhoneiker Betancourt proved to be the difference maker in Saturday's win, crushing a 437-foot home run in the bottom of the fourth to left field. The solo blast put the Ballers ahead, 2-0, with Delmarva only rallying for one in the top of the fifth.

Luis Gonzalez and the Shorebirds put a run on the board in the top of the final frame with an RBI base hit. But, with the tying run on-base, the Ballers defense held strong and closed out the top of the fifth before the wind and rain arrived.

The Ballers and Shorebirds complete their six-game stretch at Atrium Health Ballpark on Sunday with the final game in the month of July for both sides. First pitch is set for 1:00 p.m., with RHP Mason Adams getting the start for Kannapolis on Sunday.

