Garcia's 2-Run Homer Isn't Enough, as Lynchburg Routes Salem

July 29, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Salem Red Sox News Release







SALEM, Va. - Jhostynxon Garcia has been on a tear for the Salem Red Sox the last couple of nights. A triple shy of the cycle last night, Garcia carried his momentum into tonight, hitting a 420 foot two-run home run to dead center field. Despite his efforts, the Red Sox fell to the Hillcats, 8-3.

Yordanny Monegro emerged as the ace of the Red Sox early on in his stint in Salem. Despite his recent dominance, tonight was not his night. The Hillcats started hot in the second, as Jose Devers tripled on a liner to right. Monegro proceeded to walk the next two batters before Angel Zarate drove in a pair of runs on a base hit up the middle.

Lynchburg stayed hot in the third with back to back singles from Wuilfredo Antunez and Robert Lopez. Jose Devers reached on a fielder's choice that scored a run and moved to second on a wild pitch. Monegro walked the next batter in Juan Menjamin and hit Pres Cavenaugh with a pitch. Marc Filia scored two more on a soft line drive to right field, to make it 5-0.

In the fourth, the luck of the Sox began to change. Luis Ravelo and Albert Feliz singled. Ravelo scored on a wild pitch that moved Albert Feliz to third and Salem was on the board.

Salem stayed hot in the fifth, with that towering black from Jhostynxon Garcia to cut the deficit down to two, giving Salem three unanswered runs, but it would be the last time the Red Sox would score.

The Red Sox continued to linger, before Lynchburg left no doubt, dropping a three piece in the top of the eighth to seal the deal. After back to back walks surrendered by Luis Talavera, Angel Zarate added a run on an RBI single, before Angel Genao blew it open with a 2-RBI double.

Yordanny Monegor's final line marked his worst of his young season, going four innings, giving up five hits, five earned runs, and walking four, while striking out three batters. Prior to tonight, his career low in strikeouts was five with multiple games of seven or more. His career high in walks was also three prior to tonight's outing.

Michael Valera was solid in his two innings, not giving up a hit, run, or walk, and striking out a pair.

Luis Talavera went one and a third, giving up two hits and three runs. Caleb Bolden ended it on a high note with four strikeouts.

Lyncbhurg out-hit Salem nine to four. The two teams are back in action tomorrow night for a 6:05 PM first pitch. It is Christmas in July at the ballpark.

Location: Salem Memorial Ballpark

First Pitch: 8:00 PM

Time of Game: 2:39

