Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 7.27 vs Carolina

The Fireflies continue their series with the Carolina Mudcats at Segra Park tonight at 7:05 pm. RHP Emmanuel Reyes makes his Carolina League debut for the Fireflies and Carolina counters with RHP Patricio Aquino (3-3, 2.72 ERA).

Tonight is Stand Up to Cancer Night presented by Aflac at Segra Park. Join us as we celebrate those who are fighting against cancer and honor those who are no longer fighting that fight. It's also a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday where fans can purchase $1 fountain sodas, $2 domestic drafts and $3 craft drafts and cocktails during the game. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

FIREFLIES TURN FOUR DOUBLE PLAYS IN 5-4 LOSS: The Fireflies rallied again, but were unable to upend the Mudcats late, as they fell 5-4 Wednesday night at Segra Park. Despite the loss, the fielding was crisp for Columbia, who turned a season-high four double plays against the Mudcats. The four double plays are one shy of a Fireflies single-game record. The team turned five twin killings April 6, 2018 in a 7-2 win over the Augusta GreenJackets. It was the third time they have gotten three double plays, joining June 11, 2017 vs Charleston and June 4, 2016 vs Hagerstown. The Mudcats got all the runs they needed in the fifth inning. After Luke Adams grounded into a 5-2-3 double play with the bases loaded and nobody out, Luis Castillo smoked his first Carolina League homer off Shane Panzini (L, 1-8) to score Daniel Guilarte and Luis Lara to grant the Mudcats a 5-1 lead.

BREAK OUT THE RAY-O BREAD: Sunday, Oscar Rayo spun his first save in the Carolina League and the second save of his young career. The southpaw has a 1.90 ERA this season in what has mostly been a long-relief role--although he has also worked a few spot starts too. Sunday was his first save opportunity of the season, and he didn't disappoint, setting down Kannapolis 1-2-3 with a punchout.

RETURN OF THE MACK: Last night, Fireflies reliever Mack Anglin made his return to the mound. In his first appearance for Columbia since leaving the game due to an ankle injury against Salem June 7, Anglin spun two scoreless innings. The righty punched out two hitters in his return, coming back to the Carolina League right where he left off. Anglin has now worked eight-consecutive outings without allowing a run. In those 12.1 innings dating back to May 17, Anglin has wrung up 17 hitters and dropped his ERA from 4.66 to 2.25. The Clemson-product also made three rehab appearances in Arizona, spanning 5.1 innings without allowing a run.

HE'S A MEAN-JEAN HITTING MACHINE: Last night, Jean Ramirez was 3-3 with a walk and a triple against the Carolina Mudcats. Columbia's lead-off man is hitting a Fireflies-best .297 on the season. The month of July has been spectacular for Ramirez though. The outfielder is 23-69 (.333) in 19 games with a season-best two homers and nine RBI.

MASTERING MCKEEHAN: After earning a save July 20, McKeehan now has 11 saves, which leaves him tied with Allan Winans (2019) and Adonis Uceta (2017) for the second-most saves in franchise history. Alex Palsha has the most saves in a single year in Fireflies history. He recorded 14 in 2018. After twirling two scoreless innings last night, the southpaw has a 1.16 ERA this season. He also leads the club with seven wins this year.

SCORING POSITION NOT SCORING: After an 2-8 outing with runners in scoring position last night, the Fireflies are 10-64 (.156) with runners threatening over their last eight games. Despite the poor marks with runners in scoring position, Columbia has been able to go 4-4 over the stretch thanks to some stellar pitching performances.

SOMEBODY SAVE ME: The Fireflies were 3/3 in save opportunites against the Pelicans with two saves of more than two innings pitched for Ben Sears. Columbia's bullpen has converted each of its last 11 save opportunities dating back to June 10. During that run, the Fireflies have gotten saves from five different pitchers Cooper McKeehan (4), Ben Sears (3), Wesley Scott (2), Oscar Rayo (1) and Chazz Martinez (1).

