Garriola Collects Four Extra-Base Hits, Pelicans Defeat Nationals 10-5

July 27, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







The bats stayed hot on the road for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans as they took down the Fredericksburg Nationals 10-5 on Wednesday night for their second win of the season. With the win, the Birds improved to 53-38 and 14-12 in the second half while the Nationals dropped to 40-48 and 10-15 in the second half.

With their second straight double-digit run performance and ninth of the season off a season-high 16 hits, the Pelicans lineup was able to continue their momentum on Wednesday night. The star was Andy Garriola (4-5, HR, 3 2B, 6 RBI) as he posted his second six-RBI game of the season. With three doubles, Garriola entered the Pelicans' record book as the 14th player to hit that mark in a single game and the first to do it since 2019. Reivaj Garcia (3-4, 2 RBI, BB) smashed three singles with a pair of RBI, and Ismael Mena (1-5, 3B, 2 RBI) brought home two on a triple.

After throwing three shutout innings in relief, Koen Moreno (5-2) took the win after striking out three and allowing just three hits and two walks in his outing. Starter Jackson Ferris failed to get out of the first inning with two earned runs off four walks and a hit. Jose Romero closed out the game by striking out five of the nine batters he faced with one earned run.

Cortland Lawson (2-4, 2 RBI) was the only National to bring in multiple runs in the loss. Maxwell Romero Jr. (3-4, BB) reached base four times and scored a pair of runs in the middle of the order. All 12 of Fredericksburg's hits were singles.

Starter Riley Cornelio (2-7) took the loss with eight runs, three earned allowed off eight hits and four walks in his 4 2/3 inning outing. Franklin Marquez followed with two earned runs in just over two innings out of the bullpen.

The Nationals took an early lead with a pair of runs in their half of the first. After a single and two walks loaded the bases, Ferris threw a wild pitch to bring in the first run. Another walk loaded the bases again, then Blake Klasses walked with two outs to plate the second run for an early 2-0 lead.

Myrtle Beach responded with two runs in the top of the third. With two runners on and two outs, Garriola lined an opposite-field double to right field to bring in two and tied the game.

A six-run top of the fourth allowed the Birds to take control. With two runners on and one out, Mena lined a triple to right that brought in both as the Pelicans took their first lead at 4-2. Mena scored in the next at-bat on a single by Reivaj Garcia. Following a single and a strikeout, Garriola lifted his ninth home run of the season to left field to bring in three and extended the Myrtle Beach lead to 8-2.

Fredericksburg got two runs back in the bottom of the fifth on a two-run single by Romero Jr. with two outs in the inning.

The remaining two runs for the Pelicans came home in the sixth and seventh innings. Following a double by Jefferson Rojas, Garriola doubled again to left to bring Rojas in.

Garcia lifted a sacrifice fly to center with runners on the corners in the top of the seventh to give the Pelicans their 10th run and push the lead to six.

The Nationals' final run came in the bottom of the ninth as Romero Jr. scored on a balk by Romero on the mound.

The third game of the series is set for Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. from Fredericksburg.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.