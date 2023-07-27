Nieves and Loftin Go Back-To-Back in Loss to Down East

Fayetteville Woodpeckers' Ricky Rivera congratulates Hector Nieves

(Fayetteville Woodpeckers) Fayetteville Woodpeckers' Ricky Rivera congratulates Hector Nieves(Fayetteville Woodpeckers)

Fayetteville, NC - Hector Nieves and Jackson Loftin hit back-to-back home runs that ended up being the Fayetteville Woodpeckers' (42-50, 12-14 2nd Half) only two hits of the game during Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Down East Wood Ducks (49-39, 11-16 2nd Half) at Segra Stadium. The loss ended the Woodpeckers four-game winning streak.

Down East got on the board quickly with a two-run single from Anthony Gutierrez in the top of the first against Alimber Santa (L, 2-7), and did not relinquish the lead for the rest of the game. Jackson Loftin helped cut the score to 2-1, walking to lead off the first, then stealing second and third base to give him 41 total stolen bases on the year. He scored moments later on a groundout from Tyler Whitaker.

Santa surrendered five total runs on the day, including one in the second inning on a Zion Bannister homer, another in the third on a bases-loaded double-play ball, and one in the fourth on a Gleider Figuereo single.

Again, the Woodpeckers found a way to chip away at the deficit during the bottom of the third. Nieves connected for his first home run in Single-A off Wilian Bormie and Loftin followed on the very next pitch with a deep drive into the left-center field seats. It was the first time all year that the Woodpeckers had hit back-to-back homers.

Trailing 5-4 in the top of the eighth inning, Griffin Cheney hit a solo home run off Andrew Taylor to give Down East another two-run advantage. Taylor was otherwise solid, completing four plus innings and striking out eighth with just the one run allowed on two total hits.

Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa (SV, 1) pitched the bottom of the ninth and set down the side in order to record the save.

The six-game series continues Friday night with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 PM. The Woodpeckers are projected to start RHP Carlos Espinosa (1-2, 3.04 ERA) and Down East will roll out RHP Joseph Montalvo (6-1, 2.20 ERA). It's Wizards & Magic Night where for one night Segra Stadium will transform into a school of witchcraft and wizardry. The first 1,000 fans in the ballpark will have their choice of their own wizard soccer jersey. Single-game tickets are available here: https://www.milb.com/fayetteville/tickets/single-game-tickets

