Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 7.22 at Myrtle Beach

The Fireflies kick-off their weekend with a 6:35 tilt against Myrtle Beach at Pelicans Ballpark. LHP Ryan Ramsey (0-0, 0.56 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and Myrtle Beach counters with LHP Drew Gray (0-0, 2.35 ERA).

The Fireflies return home to end the month with a six-game set against the Carolina Mudcats July 25-30. The homestand will have our Marvel Defenders of the Diamond Night Saturday the 29 and will include a Cayden Wallace Hero Bobblehead courtesy of SAFE Federal Credit Union July 28. Tickets for the homestand are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

----------------------------

THE FIREFLIES SPIN 10TH SHUTOUT OF THE SEASON IN 4-0 WIN: The Fireflies pitching staff was the star of the show again Friday night, as four pitchers combined for Columbia's 10th shutout of the season in a 4-0 victory over Myrtle Beach at Pelicans Ballpark. Fireflies starter Hunter Patteson made his Carolina League debut and he looked great in a limited time. The southpaw threw three scoreless frames while punching out two and allowing three hits before he turned things over to the bullpen. Oscar Rayo (W, 3-0) earned the win after twirling four scoreless innings in relief, allowing only two base runners and punching out a trio of batters.

HITTING HERNANDEZ: Last night, Omar Hernandez roped an inside-the-park homer in the ninth to extend his hitting streak to nine games. The backstop is 12-36 (.333) on Columbia's longest hitting streak of the season. Javier Vaz was the last Fireflies player to have a longer streak, when he ended the 2022 season on an 11-game run. With Daniel Vazquez's active six-game hitting streak the Fireflies have their longest and third-longest active hitting streaks in the Carolina League.

STRUGGLING IN SCORING POSITION: Last night, the Fireflies struggles with runners in scoring position continued, as the team went 1-9 with runners threatening to score. Overall, the Fireflies are 6-55 (.109) since the All-Star Break when runners are at second or third base.

BREAK OUT THE RAY-O BREAD: Sunday, Oscar Rayo spun his first save in the Carolina League and the second save of his young career. The southpaw has a 2.06 ERA this season in what has mostly been a long-relief role--although he has also worked a few spot starts too. Sunday was his first save opportunity of the season, and he didn't disappoint, setting down Kannapolis 1-2-3 with a punchout.

FACE-OFF: The Fireflies have played six games with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans this season, all of which were at the start of May. The series was highlighted with Erick Pena's first two-homer game May 3 as the Fireflies took four of six at Segra Park. After the two teams parted ways, the Pelicans went on a tear and eventually became the Carolina League South Division First-Half Champions. If Columbia wins the South Division Second-Half Crown, this would be a playoff preview.

MASTERING MCKEEHAN: After earning a save July 20, McKeehan now has 11 saves, which leaves him tied with Allan Winans (2019) and Adonis Uceta (2017) for the second-most saves in franchise history. Alex Palsha has the most saves in a single year in Fireflies history. He recorded 14 in 2018. After twirling two scoreless innings last night, the southpaw has a 1.21 ERA this season. He also leads the club with seven wins this year.

THE CANDY MAN: Wilmin Candelario made his Fireflies debut in 2022, but after struggling at the plate and in the field, he was sent down to the Arizona Complex where Candelario learned to play corner outfield. The former shortstop was called up in June for Columbia as Omar Florentino hit the injured list. Although he's had limited opportunities to prove himself, the young outfielder has had a stellar week in Myrtle Beach. After entering Tuesday's game as a pinch hitter and going 2-2, he tallied another two hit game in a start last night. He's 4-6 with two doubles against Myrtle Beach.

