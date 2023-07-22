Woodies 12 Hits Power Them Past the Red Sox

July 22, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release







In game four of the series between the Salem Red Sox and the Down East Wood Ducks, the Red Sox jumped out to the early lead against Woodies starter Joseph Montalvo as Coffey went first to third on a Garcia single, scoring on a throwing error. In the third, the Red Sox extended their lead to 2-0 with a 3 hit inning, scoring Coffey for the second time of the night on a Garcia double. The Woodies had chances to score in the first three innings, racking up 3 hits but the Woodies left runners in scoring position against Red Sox starter Monegro.

Both teams plated one in the fourth with the Red Sox having a solo home run by Mejicano and Gutierrez scoring on an RBI groundout by Bannister, Red Sox up 3-1. In the bottom of the fifth, the Woodies took the lead for the first time of the night, scoring three runs with a two-run shot by Figuereo and a triple from Blackmon that scored Gutierrez from first, Woodies 4-3. The lead didn't last long as the Red Sox scored in the top of the sixth with a leadoff triple by Mejicano and a single by Asigen to bring him in.

The Woodies took the lead back in the bottom of the seventh and kept it for the rest of the night. Bannister had a double down the line to lead off the bottom of the seventh, advancing to third on a wild pitch, and scoring on a sacrifice fly by Mesa to center. The Woodies added two more insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth as the Red Sox bats were getting quieter as the night went on. Three back-to-back singles by Piotto, Figuereo, and Gutierrez loaded the bases for Blackmon, who received an RBI on a hit by pitch, allowing Gutierrez to score. Figuereo later scored on a wild pitch to push the lead to 7-4. Jackson Leath closed out the game for the Woodies receiving the save on the night and the win was credited to Sparks, who threw 3.0 innings after Montalvo finished his night with 4.0 innings.

The Wood Ducks (48-35) and Salem Red Sox (40-44) play game five tomorrow, July 22nd, with the series tied at 2-2, as the first pitch is set for 5pm in Kinston, NC at Grainger Stadium. All fans can come out for Pepsi Saturday for $2 off a ticket if you bring a can to the box office and a Kinston Collard Green jersey giveaway sponsored by Down East Heating & Air.

