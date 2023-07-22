Big Second Inning Powers FredNats

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC - A four-run second inning powered the Fredericksburg Nationals to a 7-3 win over the Augusta Greenjackets.

The Greenjackets got on the board quickly in game five of the series, as Ambioris Tavarez lashed a leadoff double in the bottom of the fourth. After a fly out, EJ Exposito plated Tavarez with a line drive single.

But in the top of the second, the FredNats answered right back. Blake Klassen led off with a walk, and he took second base on a wild pitch. Wilmer Perez then drove him in with an RBI single the other way to tie the game. After Cortland Lawson walked, John McHenry gave the FredNats a 2-1 lead with his base hit to right field, with Perez scoring. Cortland Lawson effectively stole home later in the frame on a bad throw back from the catcher after a strikeout, which gave the Nationals a third run, before Sammy Infante flipped a single into shallow left, bringing McHenry in to make it a 4-1 game.

Augusta got a run back in the home fourth on a Tyler Collins single, and cut it to a two run deficit again on a RBI ground out in the fifth. But in the top of the sixth, John McHenry clubbed his first FredNat home run, then Roismar Quintana tacked on in the seventh to make it 7-3 FredNats.

Pedro Gonzalez worked a scoreless seventh out of the FredNat bullpen, then Marquis Grissom Jr. fired two shutout frames to lock down a 7-3 Fredericksburg win. Jose Atencio improved to 4-4 this season, while Adam Shoemaker fell to 0-6. In the series finale tomorrow afternoon, Luke Young goes up against righty Seth Keller.

