Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 6-10 at Charleston

June 10, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







Tonight, the Columbia Fireflies continue their series with the Charleston RiverDogs at 7:05 pm at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Ballpark. RHP Delvin Capellan (1-1, 2.57 ERA) gets the nod for Columbia, and Charleston tosses southpaw Graeme Stinson (0-0, 4.91 ERA) on the bump.

COLUMBIA CAPITALIZES ON CHARLESTON MISTAKES TO EVEN SERIES: The Columbia Fireflies capitalized on a pair of errors in the top of the sixth inning to score four runs, all of which were unearned, to beat the Charleston RiverDogs 5-3 Wednesday night at Joseph P. Riley Ballpark. After obtaining the first out on a 1-1 groundout from Darryl Collins, RiverDogs (19-13) reliever Hector Figueroa (L, 0-2) struggled to get a second out. Maikel Garcia started the Fireflies (19-12) offense with a base knock up the gut before Jake Means reached on a catcher's interference and then Brady McConnell loaded the bases after a fielding error from shortstop Osleivis Basabe. That set the table for the remainder of the inning, where Juan Carlos Negret drew a five-pitch walk to draw the RiverDogs lead to 3-2. After a quick pop-out, Felix Familia and Diego Hernandez hit back-to-back soft contact, first pitch singles to score Means, McConnell and Negret to put the Fireflies in front 5-3.

MAGIC NUMBER: The offense has come in spurts for the Columbia Fireflies in 2021, but the magic number for the team is four. When the Fireflies score four runs in a game, they are 19-2 this season. When Columbia scores three or less in a game, they are 0-10.

SCHMIDT'S STRIKEOUTS: Matt Schmidt is going through a tough stretch at the plate, the first baseman is in an 0-23 skid and has 13 strikeouts in his last 13 at-bats dating back to May 29 vs Augusta.

EVERYONE WANTS TO BE APART OF A TURNAROUND: After giving up a run in two innings of relief work at Augusta May 8, it looked like righty Nathan Webb would have another season similar to his previous four years in Minor League Baseball. The Missouri-native has a 5.86 career ERA. Since then, the righty has spun nine scoreless innings and has fanned 19 batters while allowing only three hits. His opposing batting average has dropped from .231 to .159 and his season WHIP is now an incredible 1.00.

POWER OUTAGE: The Fireflies offense has been sputtering along, scoring two runs or less in three of their four games dating back to June 2. After winning their contest with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans June 2, June 3 and June 4's games were affected by weather, June 5 they had a doubleheader and June 6's game was postponed due to rain. This season when Columbia scores three runs or less, they are 0-10.

BRIGHT BACKSTOP: Prior to yesterday's 0-4 effort at the plate, Hernandez had hit safely in 11 of 12 games beginning May 15, which included each of his last seven games. He tallied three multiple-hit games during the stretch and hit .304 with three 2B, one 3B, one HR and seven RBI.

MARQUIS MARQUEZ: Fireflies lefty Emilio Marquez started the season in the rotation, but has since found his home in the bullpen where the 5'8" pitcher has found his stride. The southpaw has worked 13 consecutive scoreless innings since he allowed a pair of runs in a May 14 showcase against the Charleston RiverDogs. Since his scoreless stretch strarted, his ERA has dropped from 4.50 to 1.71 and his WHIP has decreased from 1.38 to 0.90.

