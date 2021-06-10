Home Runs Power Ballers to Big 10-6 Victory over Mudcats

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - Backed by three home runs and a standout performance from Andrew Dalquist, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers were able to earn their first winning streak of the season, getting their second-straight victory over the league-leading Carolina Mudcats 10-6.

RHP Andrew Dalquist (W, 1-2) got the nod from Ballers skipper Guillermo Quiroz on the mound. The No.5 overall prospect in the White Sox organization had his best outing of the season, striking out seven in his five innings of work, allowing two hits and one unearned run. The outstanding night on the hill from Dalquist earned him the 5 Star Transmission Player of the Game honors in Thursday's matchup.

The Mudcats struck first in the top of the first inning when Joe Gray Jr. extended his hitting streak to 17 games on an RBI single that brought home Freddy Zamora, giving Carolina an early 1-0 lead.

Kannapolis rebounded in the bottom of the second inning in a big way. D.J. Gladney got the party started with a solo home run off Jhoan Cruz (L, 2-3) that cleared the left field berm to tie the ballgame. Two batters later, after Caberea Weaver tallied a single, and Ivan Gonzalez added a home run of his own, a two-run shot that gave the Ballers a 3-1 advantage.

The home run tally grew for Kannapolis in the bottom of the third when Bryan Ramos cranked a solo shot to left-center field, expanding the lead to 4-1. Gladney added his second RBI of the evening three batters later, adding an RBI double to right field that ballooned the lead to 5-1.

Weaver began a trend of insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI double to center that allowed Harvin Mendoza to cross the plate. Two batters later, Samil Polanco tallied his first RBI of the 2021 campaign on a triple to right field. Polanco scored on a wild pitch later in the inning, making it 8-1.

Carolina dug into the Ballers lead in the top of the seventh when Zavier Warren poked a home run over the right field wall that scored Alex Hall, who reached on a single earlier in the frame, shrinking the lead to 8-3.

Gladney continued his offensive outburst in the bottom of the seventh with a two-RBI double that brought home Chase Krogman and Mendoza, expanding the Ballers lead to 10-3.

Cannon Ballers bullpen struggles made the ballgame closer than previously expected in the top of the ninth. After Tyson Messer walked three straight batters, a wild pitch scored Warren from third base, making it 10-4. A few batters later, Noah Campbell added an RBI double off RHP Marcus Evey that scored Castillo and Arbert Cipion to make it a 10-6 game in favor of Kannapolis.

The Ballers will look to make it three straight victories against the Mudcats on Friday night in the fourth of six matchups with Carolina this week. RHP Chase Solesky (0-3, 5.23 ERA) will get the start for Kannapolis on the mound, while the Mudcats send out LHP Brock Begue (0-0, 2.89 ERA) for the Friday night tilt.

