Mudcats Drop Second Straight 10-6 in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS - Zavier Warren hit a home run and tripled, Felix Valerio turned in another multi-hit game and Joe Gray Jr. collected two hits while extending his hitting streak to 17 straight games, but the Mudcats lost their second straight to the Cannon Ballers 10-6 on Thursday night in Kannapolis.

Gray helped put the Mudcats (19-13) up 1-0 in the first after dropping a bloop single to left that would go on to be misplayed by left fielder Chase Krogman. The resulting error allowed Freddy Zamora to score all the way from first and allowed Gray up to second. That hit extended Gray's hitting streak to a Low-A East best 17 consecutive games.

The Cannon Ballers (6-26) trailed 1-0 going into the second, but went on to take the lead with help of two homers, including a solo shot from DJ Gladney and a two-run blast from Ivan Gonzalez in the same frame.

Carolina starter Jhoan Cruz allowed both Kannapolis homers in the second and later allowed another home run to Bryan Ramos in the third. In all, Cruz (2-3, 6.98) allowed five runs on seven hits over three innings pitched. He also gave up three home runs and struck out four in the loss. Andrew Dalquist (1-2, 5.21) earned the win for Kannapolis after allowing just one unearned run on two hits over five innings.

Kannapolis led 5-1 entering the sixth, but went on to add three more with help of a run scoring double by Caberera Weaver and a RBI triple from nine hitter Samil Polanco. Those three runs were allowed in by reliever Juan Geraldo, but only after he had retired six straight between the fourth and fifth innings.

Carolina cut into the 8-1 Kannapolis lead in the seventh after Warren connected on a two-run home run off reliever Jesus Valles. Warren's homer was his second of the season and it briefly cut the score to 8-3. The Cannon Ballers answered later in that same inning with a two run double from Gladney off Peyton Long.

Kannapolis then took a 10-3 lead into the ninth, but the Mudcats would battle back with a three run frame before seeing the rally fizzle away. Warren started the Carolina ninth with a triple off reliever Tyson Messer. Warren the scored moments later on a wild pitch lost by Messer as the Mudcats made it 10-4. Messer went on to walk the next three he faced to load the bases. Marcus Evey then took over with the bags full and went on to get Zamora to fly out before striking out Gray. Noah Campbell came through in the clutch with at two-run double to make it 10-6. Evey then went on to walk Joey Wiemer to load the bases again, but Alex Hall would ground out to second to end the game.

Carolina stranded three in the ninth, two in the seventh and nine total runners in the loss. They also went just 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position, with Campbell's run scoring double in the ninth being Carolina's lone hit with runners in scoring position in the game.

The Cannon Ballers totaled a season high 10 runs and won their second straight for the first time this season. Gladney led the way by going 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBI. Weaver went 2-for-4 with two runs, Gonzalez hit his first homer of the year and Ramos hit his third in the Kannapolis victory.

Kannapolis took a two games to one lead in the series with Thursday's 10-6 win. Carolina fell to a half game out of first in the Central Division standings with the loss.

The series will continue on Friday night in Kannapolis with LHP Brock Begue starting for Carolina.

HOME RUNS:

Carolina HR : Warren (2, 7th inning off Valles, 1 on, 1 out).

Kannapolis HR : Gladney (3, 2nd inning off Cruz, Jh, 0 on, 1 out); Gonzalez, I (1, 2nd inning off Cruz, Jh, 1 on, 1 out); Ramos (3, 3rd inning off Cruz, Jh, 0 on, 1 out).

TOP PERFORMERS - BATTERS:

Warren, DH (Carolina): 2-for-4, 2 R, 0 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 2 RBI

Gray Jr., CF (Carolina): 2-for-4, 0 R, 0 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 0 RBI

Valerio, F, 2B (Carolina): 2-for-4, 0 R, 0 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 0 RBI

Campbell, 1B (Carolina): 1-for-5, 0 R, 1 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 2 RBI

Gladney, 3B (Kannapolis): 3-for-4, 1 R, 1 2B, 0 3B, 1 HR, 4 RBI

Weaver, CF (Kannapolis): 2-for-4, 2 R, 1 2B, 0 3B, 0 HR, 1 RBI

Gonzalez, I, C (Kannapolis): 1-for-3, 1 R, 0 2B, 0 3B, 1 HR, 2 RBI

Ramos, DH (Kannapolis): 1-for-4, 1 R, 0 2B, 0 3B, 1 HR, 1 RBI

TOP PERFORMERS - PITCHERS:

Gillis (Carolina): 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO

Dalquist (W, 1-2) (Kannapolis): 5 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO

Carrasco (Kannapolis): 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO

Evey (Kannapolis): 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO

SCORING PLAYS:

Mudcats 1st (Mudcats 1, Cannon Ballers 0) -- Felix Valerio grounds out, DJ Gladney to Harvin Mendoza. Freddy Zamora walks. Joe Gray Jr. singles to left field, Freddy Zamora scores; Joe Gray Jr. to 2nd; fielding error by Chase Krogman. Noah Campbell strikes out swinging. Joey Wiemer walks. Joe Gray Jr. steals 3rd base. Alex Hall pops out to Jose Rodriguez.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 1 Errors, 2 LOB)

Cannon Ballers 2nd (Cannon Ballers 3, Mudcats 1) -- Harvin Mendoza pops out to Freddy Zamora. DJ Gladney hits a home run to left field on a 3-2 pitch. Caberea Weaver singles to left field. Ivan Gonzalez hits a home run to left-center field on a 1-2 pitch, Caberea Weaver scores. Samil Polanco strikes out swinging. Jose Rodriguez strikes out swinging.

(3 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

Cannon Ballers 3rd (Cannon Ballers 5, Mudcats 1) -- Chase Krogman grounds out to Noah Campbell. Bryan Ramos hits a home run to left-center field on a 1-1 pitch. Luis Mieses doubles to right-center field. Harvin Mendoza lines out to Joe Gray Jr. DJ Gladney singles up the middle, Luis Mieses scores; DJ Gladney to 2nd. Caberea Weaver struck out looking.

(2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Cannon Ballers 6th (Cannon Ballers 8, Mudcats 1) -- Harvin Mendoza walks. Harvin Mendoza advances to 2nd on a balk. DJ Gladney strikes out swinging. Caberea Weaver doubles to center field, Harvin Mendoza scores. Ivan Gonzalez flies out to Joey Wiemer. Samil Polanco triples to right-center field, Caberea Weaver scores. Pitcher Change: Peyton Long replaces Juan Geraldo. Wild pitch by Peyton Long, Samil Polanco scores. Jose Rodriguez grounds out, Freddy Zamora to Noah Campbell.

(3 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

Mudcats 7th (Cannon Ballers 8, Mudcats 3) -- Joey Wiemer pops out to Harvin Mendoza. Alex Hall singles to center field. Zavier Warren hits a home run to right field on a 1-0 pitch, Alex Hall scores. Daniel Castillo walks. Arbert Cipion flies out to Chase Krogman. Felix Valerio singles to right-center field, Daniel Castillo to 2nd. Freddy Zamora strikes out swinging.

(2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB)

Cannon Ballers 7th (Cannon Ballers 10, Mudcats 3) -- Chase Krogman hit by pitch. Bryan Ramos grounds out, Freddy Zamora to Noah Campbell, Chase Krogman to 2nd. Luis Mieses flies out to Joe Gray Jr. Harvin Mendoza walks. DJ Gladney doubles to left-center field, Chase Krogman scores; Harvin Mendoza scores; DJ Gladney to 3rd. Caberea Weaver grounds out, Daniel Castillo to Noah Campbell.

(2 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

Mudcats 9th (Cannon Ballers 10, Mudcats 6) -- Pitcher Change: Tyson Messer replaces Martin Carrasco. Zavier Warren triples to right-center field. Wild pitch by Tyson Messer, Zavier Warren scores. Daniel Castillo walks. Arbert Cipion walks, Daniel Castillo to 2nd. Wild pitch by Tyson Messer, Daniel Castillo to 3rd; Arbert Cipion to 2nd. Felix Valerio walks. Pitcher Change: Marcus Evey replaces Tyson Messer. Freddy Zamora flies out to Chase Krogman. Joe Gray Jr. struck out looking. Noah Campbell doubles to right field, Daniel Castillo scores; Arbert Cipion scores; Felix Valerio to 3rd. Joey Wiemer walks.

(3 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 3 LOB)

