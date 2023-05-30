Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 5.30 at Down East

The Fireflies open up a series with the Down East Wood Ducks at historic Grainger Stadium tonight at 7 pm. RHP Steve Zobac (2-1, 2.14 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and Down East counters with righty Jose Corniell (2-1, 3.38 ERA).

Columbia returns home next Tuesday to start a series with the Salem Red Sox.

COLUMBIA SPLITS PITCHER'S DUEL DOUBLEHEADER: Game 1: The Charleston RiverDogs came out of the gates quickly, as Xavier Isaac clobbered his third homer of the season to right in the first inning to put Charleston in front 1-0. The RiverDogs added another pair in the fourth on a Santiago Millan base knock and a Chandler Simpson triple to make it a 3-0 game. Game 2: The Fireflies answered the bell early. Levi Usher started the first inning with a single, then Lizandro Rodriguez reached on a fielding error from second baseman Ryan Spikes. Next, Daniel Vazquez lined a base knock to right-center scoring Usher to drive in his 25th RBI of the campaign. Rodriguez would later score on a wild pitch, giving Columbia a 2-0 lead heading into the second frame. The RiverDogs answered in the fifth inning. After Ryan Spikes drew a lead-off walk, he advanced to third on a steal and passed ball and then scored on a balk to make it a 2-1 game. Cooper McKeehan (W, 4-1) closed the door in the sixth and seventh, working a pair of scoreless innings to finish the night out.

COMEBACK KUDRNA: After a tough start to the year, the Royals number two prospect, according to MLB.com, Ben Kudrna has put together three consecutive impressive starts. The righty worked his first quality start of the season May 4 vs Myrtle Beach and prior to allowing a solo homer in the fourth inning May 10 at Salem, had a 14.2 inning scoreless streak. The streak was the longest scoreless streak for a pitcher in the Carolina League this season. He's 3-0 with a 0.87 ERA in four starts this May.

ONE-RUN FUN: After three-consecutive wins in one-run contests against the Charleston RiverDogs, the Fireflies are now 9-7 in one-run contests this season. That means that 16 of Columbia's first 43 games or 37 percent of their games have been decided by the slimmest margin possible.

I'M LOOKING AT THE MAN IN THE MIRROR: David Sandlin and Frank Mozzicato have gone back-and-forth on the strikeouts leader board for the Carolina League this season. Thursday Mozzicato fanned nine to push his lead to 11 with 64 punchouts this season. Sandlin is second with 53 whiffs on the season.

MAGIC MOZZ: Frank Mozzicato has been on a tear this year. The southpaw is among the Carolina League leaders in nearly every category for a pitcher. After tossing back-to-back quality starts, he leads the League in strikeouts (64), Innings Pitcher (41.1), opposing batting average (.156) and is fifth in ERA (2.18) and sixth in WHIP (1.06).

PARAMOUNT PITCHING: The Fireflies pitching staff has been among the top pitching staffs in all of Minor League Baseball this season. After maintaining a 1.59 ERA vs Charleston last week, the Fireflies have a 3.07 ERA, which is second in the league to the Down East Wood Ducks, who have a 3.05 ERA through their first 41 games of the season. The only non-Carolina League team with a better ERA is the Tulsa Drillers, who have a ridiculous 2.68 ERA in their first 45 games of the season.

SEARS-ING THE COMPETITION: Ben Sears has hit a hot stretch, notching three consecutive appearances with a save. The righty has a 1.80 ERA in May across 10 innings in five appearances.

