Kipp Strikes Out Eight, Pelicans Fall in Extras to Red Sox 3-2

In a low-scoring game that lasted 11 innings, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans had their six-game winning streak snapped with a 3-2 loss in the series opener to the Salem Red Sox on Tuesday night. The loss dropped the Birds to a 25-21 record while the Red Sox improved to 21-23. Myrtle Beach is now 3-2 in extra-inning games.

It was another great start on the mound for Grant Kipp, who struck out a career-high of eight through his six innings for the Pelicans. Kipp gave up just one earned run in four hits to lower his May ERA to 1.59. The loss went to Starlyn Pichardo (1-1) after allowing the winning run in the top of the 11th. The Birds' pitching staff struck out 16 and walked just three in the loss.

Multi-hit performances from Felix Stevens (2-4, RBI) and Andy Garriola (2-4) led the Pelicans' offense, but they left five runners on base and went 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position. Cristian Hernandez (1-4, RBI) also had an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th.

Half of the Salem hits came from Allan Castro (3-5, 3B, 2B, RBI) as he fell a home run shy of the cycle. Luis Ravelo (2-5, 2B, RBI) also brought home a run on a double while logging a multi-hit performance.

Felix Cepeda (2-2) took the win after striking out five and giving up one unearned run in his three innings out of the bullpen. Jonathan Brand picked up the save by retiring the Pelicans in order with two strikeouts in the final inning.

Salem scored the first run on Kipp in over 17 innings by taking the lead in the top of the fourth. With a runner on first and one out, Ravelo lined a double to left field that scored the run for a 1-0 Red Sox lead.

Both teams were quiet until the Pelicans evened things up in the bottom of the seventh. After back-to-back singles to lead off the inning and put runners on the corners, Stevens hit a weak ground ball up the third base line that hit off the base as Moises Ballesteros scored from third. Hernandez followed by grounding into a double play and Rafael Morel flew out to end the inning.

It was 1-1 going to the 10th when the Red Sox regained the lead in the top half. With Ahbram Liendo on second, Enderso Lira hit a grounder back to Yovanny Cabrera on the mound. Cabrera sailed the throw to third as Liendo scored on the throwing error. The following three batters were retired.

Myrtle Beach answered quickly in the bottom of the inning. With Garriola on third and the infield in, Hernandez lined a double to left that scored the tying run.

The Red Sox took the lead for the final time in the top of the 11th. Castro led off the inning on a double to center field that scored Karson Simas from second to give the lead back to Salem at 3-2.

The Pelicans were retired in order in the bottom of the inning.

Game two is slated for Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.

