Kannapolis Drops Series Opener at Home against Fayetteville on Memorial Day

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - In what was mostly a pitcher's duel in front of a great crowd at Atrium Health Ballpark, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers dropped their series opener against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, 3-1, Monday night.

RHP Drew McDaniel (L, 2-4) tossed his longest outing of the season, but was handed his team-high fourth loss of the year, allowing three runs on five hits while walking two. Kannapolis' arms failed to strike out any Woodpeckers until the ninth inning, when RHP Yohemy Nolasco accumulated his only one of the night.

The Woodpeckers, who have factually been one of the worst teams on offense in Minor League Baseball, got off to a quick 1-0 start, scoring on a sacrifice fly in the top of the first inning from Ricardo Balogh.

Fayetteville grew their lead in the top of the fifth inning, gathering a double from AA Corpus Christi's rehabbing OF Zach Daniels that pulsed two more runs onto the board, making it 3-0 Woodpeckers.

With the effort from Fayetteville's arms on the mound, including local product RHP Nolan DeVos, Kannapolis failed to get anything in the way of offense until the seventh inning, with Bryce Willits finally breaking through with an RBI single, scoring Tim Elko for Willits' 20th RBI of the season and his 15th of the month of May.

The Ballers pick up an off day on Tuesday, before resuming their series with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Wednesday night at Atrium Health Ballpark. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m., with neither side having designated a starting pitcher yet for the rest of the week's series.

