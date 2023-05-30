Shorebirds Swept by Nationals in Doubleheader

FREDERICKSBURG, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (23-22) were swept in a Tuesday doubleheader against the Fredericksburg Nationals (19-25) to kick off a seven-game series.

GAME 1

The Shorebirds and Nationals resumed action from April 22 by picking up where they left off in the bottom of the second inning with Delmarva ahead 2-1.

The pitchers dominated the early stages as Bradley Brehmer and Brad Lord for the Nationals each retired the first 9 batters they faced to begin the night.

Delmarva would then get the scoring started in the top of the fifth as they loaded the bases with nobody out. After two consecutive strikeouts, newcomer Erison Placencia singled to right to score Carter Young, but the inning ended on that play as Angel Tejada was thrown out at the plate.

Fredericksburg then answered the run by tying the game with an RBI triple by Cortland Lawson, followed by a sacrifice fly by Daylen Lile to even the score at three.

The Shorebirds acquired the lead back in the next half inning on an RBI single by Adam Crampton. Crampton then came in to score a few batters later as Angel Tejada brought him in with a double to put Delmarva back up a pair at 5-3.

The lead was trimmed back down to one in the bottom of the frame on an RBI single by Brenner Cox to make it 5-4 after six.

The Fred Nats tied the game in the next inning with another three-bagger, this time by Elijah Green as Brady House scored, but Green would be left stranded at third to keep the game tied at five after seven frames.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Nationals took the lead for good as Paul Witt launched a no-doubt homer to left field to propel Fredericksburg ahead 7-5. Delmarva would go down in order in the top of the ninth as they dropped game one by two runs in a back-and-forth affair.

Mason Denaburg (1-0) was the winning pitcher with Darlina Alcantara (0-1) taking the loss. Kevin Rodriguez (1) earned the save.

GAME 2

The second game of the doubleheader featured outstanding pitching from both starting hurlers.

Delmarva would grab an early 1-0 lead in the top of the second on an RBI single by Anderson De Los Santos with Isaac Bellony coming home on the play.

Edgar Portes then entered cruise control on the mound by tossing four shutout innings, facing two over the minimum, allowing just one hit and a walk.

His counterpart, Jake Bennett settled in after allowing the second inning run by retiring the final ten batter of his outing and he went on to deal 5.2 innings, striking out 9 batters, matching his career-high.

The 1-0 lead vanished for the Shorebirds in the fifth inning as Brandon Boissiere led off the frame with a solo home run to even the game at one apiece.

It remained a 1-1 after seven innings and the matchup proceeded into extras as a result. After the Shorebirds did not score in the top of the eighth, it took just one batter for the Fred Nats to bring in the winning run as Zion Pettigrew singled into right field, just getting the ball deep enough to score Armando Cruz from second base to give Fredericksburg a 2-1 walk-off winner to clinch a sweep of the doubleheader.

Franklin Marquez (1-0) was the winning pitcher with Yaqui Rivera (1-3) taking the loss for Delmarva.

The Shorebirds will now look to bounce back on Wednesday night with Juan Nuñez taking the mound to face Riley Cornelio for the Nationals with first pitch at 7:05 p.m.

