Colorado Springs vs. San Antonio on ESPN2! Tonight at 8:00
Published on June 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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CBS Sports Golazo Network and ESPN+ will continue to provide full-season coverage of the USL Championship and League One season throughout the year with action available to stream for free through CBS Sports Golazo Network.
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 24, 2026
- Switchbacks Fall to San Antonio 1-2 - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Charleston Dominate in 4-1 Win over Loudoun on Goals by Foster, Swan, Ycaza, Kelly - Charleston Battery
- Loudoun United FC Falls 4-1 on the Road against Charleston Battery - Loudoun United FC
- Orange County SC Extends Western Conference Lead with 4-2 Road Win over Miami - Orange County SC
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - San Antonio FC
- Republic FC's June 24/25 Block Party Sold Out, Club Adds Two More Watch Parties for US & Mexico Round of 32 Matches - Sacramento Republic FC
- Inside Lexington's Four-Match Unbeaten Streak - Lexington SC
- FC Tulsa Announces Strategic Partnership with Make One Day Happen - FC Tulsa
- United Strikes Gold in Sacramento - New Mexico United
- Hartford Athletic Announces Strategic Alignment to Strengthen Connecticut's Youth Soccer Pathway - Hartford Athletic
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