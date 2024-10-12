Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. San Antonio FC - Game Highlights
October 12, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Luis Solignac scored a dramatic game-winner in the ninth minute of second-half stoppage time to lift San Antonio FC to a 2-1 victory against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Weidner Field, extending SAFC's undefeated streak against the Switchbacks to 13 games dating to 2019.
