Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. San Antonio FC - Game Highlights

October 12, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC YouTube Video







Luis Solignac scored a dramatic game-winner in the ninth minute of second-half stoppage time to lift San Antonio FC to a 2-1 victory against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Weidner Field, extending SAFC's undefeated streak against the Switchbacks to 13 games dating to 2019.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.