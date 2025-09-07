Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. Monterey Bay FC - Game Highlights
Published on September 6, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC YouTube Video
Tyler Clegg and Kyle Vassell scored second-half goals as Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC rallied for a 2-1 victory against Monterey Bay FC at Weidner Field, moving the defending USL Championship title-holders above the playoff line after Tarik Scott had put the visitors ahead in the first half.
