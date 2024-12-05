Coach Schilte-Brown, Giammona Among Sun Members Recognized for Strong November

December 5, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







Tampa, Fla. - The USL Super League honored its top performers from November this week, with multiple Sun members being recognized for the team's undefeated month.

Coach Denise Schilte-Brown claimed the Coach of the Month honor following a 2-win, 1-draw undefeated month.

"These individual accolades are always great awards, but ultimately it's a reflection of the work of the group," said Schilte-Brown. "It's a true team. Everybody is putting their best foot forward, and we're starting to peak at a really good time in the season. I'm really grateful for the recognition, but we wouldn't be anywhere without the entire group working hard, having the right attitude, and embracing the culture and the plan."

Schilte-Brown and her team were able to find more consistency in their lineups and rotations over the past month, as the late international arrivals continued to get acclimated and adjusted to their new team.

Of those international arrivals, forward Natasha Flint, who arrived in Tampa Bay mid-way through September, was among four other Sun players honored for their recent play. Flint was named to the USL Super Leage November Team of the Month, alongside Tampa Bay Sun joint goal leader, Carlee Giammona, and always-reliable defender, Vivianne Bessette.

Other Sun players honored by the league included Lauren Kozal, who was nominated for Save of the Month for her 92nd minute save against Fort Lauderdale, and Cecilie Fløe Nielsen, who has nominated for Goal of the Month for her 85th minute go-ahead goal in Tampa Bay's first home win against Lexington.

