Brooke Bingham Named Carolina Ascent FC USL W League Head Coach

December 5, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Charlotte, NC - Carolina Ascent FC USL W League Team announced today Brooke Bingham as the Head Coach for the 2025 USL W League Season. Bingham will assume her new role after fulfilling her seasonal coaching commitments with the Charlotte Independence Soccer Club ECNL National Program this spring. The USL W League serves as the nation's premier pre-professional league developing the next generation of women's talent both on and off the field, enhancing the women's soccer pipeline between college and professional soccer.

"I am thrilled to be handing the reins over to Brooke," expressed Carolina Ascent FC Assistant Coach, Erika Duncan. "She brings a high level of experience, passion and energy to this role and will be the perfect fit. This team took big strides last season, and I look forward to being a part of their progress and success under the leadership of Brooke. The pro pathway is vital to the growth of women's professional soccer in Charlotte and the connection between the USL Super League pro team, USL W League team and U20 team is important to all involved. I am excited to collaborate with Brooke and strengthen this connection and pathway."

Bingham brings prior experience as a USL W League Head Coach. In 2024, she guided Asheville City Soccer Club (ACSC) to an impressive 8-2-2 record, securing 2nd place in the South Central Division. She coached the team to a successful playoff run, advancing to the Conference Finals. Bingham also played in the USL W League for ACSC in 2018.

"I am excited and honored to take on this role for the Carolina Ascent FC USL W League Team," said Brooke Bingham. "This is an incredible opportunity to work with talented athletes who are passionate about the game and dedicated to pushing their limits. As a coach, my focus will be on building a strong, cohesive team that plays with heart, discipline, and determination. I am thrilled to contribute to the growth of both the players and the league. I look forward to the journey ahead."

A Carolina native, Bingham played collegiate soccer at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC). During her time with the Tar Heels, she helped secure two Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Championships (2017, 2018) and contributed to three NCAA Final Four appearances (2018, 2019, 2020). Her remarkable collegiate career earned her recognition as Defensive MVP, UNC Team Most Improved, and NCAA Player of the Week.

"I am excited to have Brooke take over the leadership of the Carolina Ascent FC USL W League team," General Manager, Greg Ashton explained. "Brooke demonstrated that she has the knowledge and competitive skills to lead a high-level USL W League team to the national playoffs last year. We are fortunate to have an enthusiastic coach ready to continue the good work that Erika and her coaching staff started with the team last year. Brooke will have the full support of the club as she starts the recruitment process for players who are looking to commit to a fun challenging USL W league season. We play in one of the toughest conferences including the current USL W League Champions. I look forward to seeing the team come together for the new season."

Rising through the youth ranks, Bingham established herself as a standout player. She represented the U.S. Women's National Team at the U18 and U19 levels and earned recognition as a three-time ODP Girls All-Star Team member. Her talent was further highlighted with an invitation to the prestigious Nike International ID Camp.

Tryouts for the 2025 Carolina Ascent FC USL W League season will be taking place on January 4th. Tryout location and registration information will be announced soon.

