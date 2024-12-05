Three Dallas Trinity FC Players Named to USL Super League's Team of the Month for November

December 5, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







DALLAS, Texas - Dallas Trinity FC forward Gracie Brian, midfielder Samantha Meza and goalkeeper Madison White were named to the USL Super League's Team of the Month for November, the league announced today. Additionally, Meza was named the USL Super League Player of the Month for November.

Dallas went undefeated (3-0-1) over the span of November, winning versus Fort Lauderdale United FC on Nov. 2 (1-0) and at Lexington SC on Nov. 9 (3-2), while drawing versus Spokane Zephyr FC on Nov. 20 (0-0) before winning in the final match of the month at Carolina Ascent FC on Nov. 23 (1-0).

Meza scored her second goal of the season (3') in Dallas' 1-0 win at Carolina Ascent FC on Nov. 23, giving the Dallas native the fastest goal scored in USL Super League history (now second-fastest). She becomes the first player in club history to earn the recognition of player of the month and is now tied for the second-most goals on the team.

Brian netted her second goal of the season (90') by way of a game-winner in Dallas' 3-2 victory at Lexington SC on Nov. 9, with forward Cyera Hintzen providing the assist. The TCU alum and Frisco native is now tied for the second-most goals on the team.

White recorded three clean sheets in October, giving the Plano native four on the season (T-2nd in the league).

The full USL Super League Team of the Month for November can be seen below:

GK: Hope Hisey, SPK

D: Vicky Bruce, CAR

D: Madison Wolfbauer, DC

D: Vivianne Bessette TB

M: Samantha Meza, DAL - Player of the Month

M: Carlee Giammona, TB

M: Amanda Allen, LEX

M: Felicia Knox, FTL

F: Gracie Brian, DAL

F: Luana Grabias, BKN

F: Natasha Flint, TB

Bench: Madison White (DAL), Madi Parsons (LEX), Jaydah Bedoya (CAR), Sarah Clark (SPK)

Coach of the Month: Denise Schilte-Brown, TB

