Luana Grabias Named to USL Super League's Team of the Month for November

December 5, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club's (BKFC) forward Luana Grabias was named to the USL Super League's Team of the Month for November, league officials announced on Thursday. Grabias' standout performance included a Goal of the Month nomination for one of the three goals she scored against DC Power FC on November 13, marking the club's first-ever hat trick and first-half hat trick.

BKFC went 1-0-0 during the quiet month of November, tallying its win in a 3-0 shutout. Brooklyn ended the month with sole possession of first place, 23 points, and a four-game win streak dating back to October.

Grabias' potential Goal of the Month strike came following a stolen inbounds pass on a left-footed shot from the center of the box to the lower right corner. This goal was her third of the match making her the third player in USL Super League history to score a hat trick.

Fans can vote for their favorite Goal of the Month on the USL Super League's account on X and Instagram Stories. The winner will be announced on those channels at 2:00 p.m. ET on Friday.

The full team of the month can be seen below:

GK: Hope Hisey, SPK

D: Vicky Bruce, CAR

D: Madison Wolfbauer, DC

D: Vivianne Bessette TB

M: Carlee Giammona, TB

M: Samantha Meza, DAL (Player of the Month)

M: Amanda Allen, LEX

M: Felicia Knox, FTL

F: Gracie Brian, DAL

F: Luana Grabias, BKN

F: Natasha Flint, TB

BKFC will play at Lexington Sporting Club on Saturday, December 7, at 7:00 PM ET and again at Dallas Trinity FC on December 14 at 3:30 pm ET to conclude the first half of its inaugural USL Super League Season. All matches are available live on Peacock. For more information, visit www.brooklynfootballclub.com and follow Brooklyn FC's official social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter/X.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from December 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.