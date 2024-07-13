Clutch Moments the Difference as the Riverhawks Take Game Two 10-4

Victoria HarbourCats' Tate Shimano

Victoria HarbourCats' Tate Shimano

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Victoria HarbourCats kept clawing away at The Edmonton Riverhawks lead until the visitors put the game beyond doubt with a big ninth inning winning 10-4.

Payton Hawkinson (Cal State Fullerton) made his fourth start of the season, however, unfortunately for him, recorded the loss for the second straight time. The six-foot-seven lefty gave up four runs on six hits, striking out two over three innings of work. Three of those runs came in the third inning off back-to-back home runs by Sam Kane and Jacob Poturnak, giving the Hawks an early 4-0 lead.

The HarbourCats responded in the bottom half of the third with Cam Schneider (Fresno State) and Michelle Artzberger (ULM) hitting back-to-back RBI singles, cutting the Edmonton lead in half.

Over 4000 fans packed the stadium for the third fireworks show of the year, presented by Odlum Brown (Photo: Justin P. Morash)

The Riverhawks made it 5-2 in the top of the fifth adding a run on a Mahidutt Tabata two-out RBI single after a Cats error extended the inning.

Victoria continued to stay within touching distance as the game went on through a Ny'Zaiah Thompson (Cal State Fullerton) sacrifice fly in the sixth, which made it a 5-3 ballgame.

Garrett Villa (Angelo State) pitched 1-1/3 innings giving up zero runs on zero hits, his sixth straight scoreless outing.

Brett Harvey (Puget Sound) gave up a run on two hits while pitching the seventh and eighth innings, which gave the Riverhawks a 6-3 lead.

Garrett Villa has given up three hits and zero runs in his last eight innings pitched (Photo: Justin P. Morash)

The HarbourCats did not go away quietly with Gunner Antillon's (Cal Baptist) two-out single in the eighth getting his team within two runs.

The Riverhawks got the better of Cats pitcher Brooks Brewster (Panola College) in the ninth producing a two-out rally that scored four runs. That made it a 10-4 game, putting the result beyond doubt.

Victoria had their chances but struggled to find that clutch hit, leaving nine runners on base throughout the game.

The rubber match is tomorrow at 1:05 PM at Wilson's Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park. It's Bark in the Park, presented by Bosley's on Yates! Bring your dog to the park and enjoy a great afternoon of HarbourCats baseball! Get tickets at http://harbourcats.com/tickets, by coming to the office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street in advance, or by calling 778-265-0327.

