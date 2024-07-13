Pippins Rally for Victory in Return to the Orchard

YAKIMA, Washington - Logan Egge took the mound for just the second time this summer for Yakima Valley. He debuted on the Fourth of July for the Pippins, but his performance in that game was not nearly as dominant as he was against the CCL Showcase squad on Friday night.

Yakima Valley was back at The Orchard to begin a four-game homestand, and the Pippins defeated CCL for the second time this season. The final score was 10-6, thanks to some heroics on the mound by the Pacific Lutheran pitcher.

Egge came on in the fourth inning in relief of Nic Lewandowski, who made his first start of the summer for the Pippins and who had worked into a bases-loaded jam.

Egge's first pitch, on a 3-2 count, struck out Jaden Herwick for the second out of the inning. The punchout was indicative of the performance the sophomore from Bothell, Washington, would have. A fly out ended the inning, and allowed the Pippins, who trailed 6-0 after 2 1/2 innings, to escape without further damage.

The Pippins took the lead for good in the fifth, as Drew Johnson and Dom Longo both came across to score on a double from Caleb Gray.

Egge stayed hot on the mound on a 97-degree evening, as he punched out the second CCL batter of his performance. He retired three straight in the sixth, and kept the Pippins in front after his second full inning of work.

Yakima Valley tallied two more runs in the seventh to give the Pippins a 10-6 lead. Preston Allen entered the ball game and had his first hit in over a week. He was hitless in his last 15 plate appearances before he finally returned to form and smacked an RBI single to bring in Jake Lockwood.

Another RBI from Longo gave the Pippins the final run in the victory.

Egge finished off the CCL Showcase team in the top of the ninth with back-to-back punchouts. He finished with four strikeouts in 5.2 innings.

Trailing 6-0, the Pippins made a comeback in the bottom of the third with some aggression at the plate. The offense began with a leadoff walk drawn by Adrian Hinojosa. Longo followed that with a single, and Kaden Kirshenbaum reached on a walk as well.

With the bases loaded, Mauricio Guardado reached on an infield single to give the Pipps their first run of the game. The score read 6-1 once DJ Dillehay came to the plate. However, it did not stay that way for long.

The Brown University infielder smacked an RBI single into the outfield to add another run on the board for the Pippins. Castle Keaton then put a 3-RBI double in play to tie the game. It was 6-6 headed into the fourth inning.

The Pippins had six different players go for two on Friday night. Hinojosa, Allen, Longo, and Dillehay combined for all 12 of Yakima Valley's hits.

The Pippins also found success as they drew 11 walks against the four different arms utilized by CCL in this game. Eight of the walks came from CCL's starter Austin Dillon. He finished with five strikeouts to lead the team but ended the game with the loss on his record.

Lewandowski gave up six runs off 10 hits, and the errors by the Pippins defense did not help his effort. Only one of the runs was earned against the Tacoma Community College pitcher.

