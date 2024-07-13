HarbourCats Hold off the Riverhawks to Take the Series Opener

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Victoria HarbourCats held their nerve to win game one against the visiting Edmonton Riverhawks 6-5.

Jagger Beck (Hawaii) started his second game of the season for Victoria and was dialed in early. The six-foot-six right-hander set down the first nine batters he faced in order.

That gave the Cats batters the opportunity to score first and they capitalized on their chances in the third inning. Michael Crossland (UC San Diego) led off the inning with a 102 MPH double. He came around to score on a Michelle Artzberger (ULM) sacrifice fly to give his team a 1-0 lead. After Connor Dykstra (George Mason) doubled, Sky Collins (Fresno State) hit a two-run home run over the Wilson's Group Stadium sign in left field to increase their advantage to 3-0.

Michael Crossland has seven hits and four RBIs this season (Photo: Justin P. Morash)

Beck was back out on the mound for the fourth inning but gave up an RBI single to Jakob Poturnak cutting the lead to 3-1. It was Beck's longest outing of the season going four innings giving up one run on three hits while striking out one and walking zero.

The HarbourCats extended their lead in the sixth inning scoring three more runs. Crossland and Artzberger hit back-to-back RBI singles and later Crossland scored on a passed ball to make it 6-1 Cats. The center fielder was 3-4 increasing his season average to .412 in his first four games.

North Saanich's Jacob Thompson pitched the fifth and sixth innings for Victoria but gave up a two-run home run in each inning, which cut the Cats lead to one run.

VICPD Chief Constable Del Manak threw out the ceremonial first pitch on Forces Friday, presented by Galaxy Motors (Photo: Justin P. Morash)

Victoria could not add any insurance runs but that was not needed as Brandon Bertsch (Texas) pitched three shutout innings to close out the 6-5 win, recording a save in the process. The lefty struck out one and gave up one hit.

The three HarbourCats pitchers combined for just three strikeouts but the defence behind them was lights out tonight recording zero errors and consistently making difficult plays look routine.

Tonight's result means both teams have a 3-4 record in the second half and sit one game back of the division-leading Bellingham Bells.

