AppleSox Shut Out CCL

July 13, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

Wenatchee AppleSox News Release







Evan Cloyd drove in two runs and scored twice as the Wenatchee AppleSox defeated the Cascade Collegiate League Showcase team, 7-0, on Saturday night at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.

Seven different AppleSox pitchers combined to blank the CCL in the first-of-two non-league games this weekend. Wenatchee recorded three two-run innings with the first coming in the bottom of the first.

Cloyd recorded three hits and also stole second after his RBI single in the third. He also plated a run with an RBI single in the third. Cannon Peery scored three of Wenatchee's runs and also recorded two hits. Jonathan Fitz recorded two RBI singles and also drew two walks.

Peery helped bring home the first run of the game with a fielder's choice and a throwing error while batting with runners at first and second. Cam Hoiland singled in Peery two batters later after Bloyd singled in between them.

Cloyd singled in Peery in the third after his one-out single in the third and then Fitz plated Cloyd two batters later. Three of the first four hitters reached in the fifth with Peery and Cloyd again getting part of the fun with a double and a single, respectively, to start the frame. Cloyd's hit played Peery before Fitz picked up another RBI single to make it 6-0, AppleSox.

A bases-loaded wild pitch brought home Wenatchee's final run in the bottom of the eighth before Andrew Manson struck out the side in the ninth to close out the win.

The AppleSox face the CCL Showcase team again on Sunday night at 5:35. Fans who arrive early will receive AppleSox trading cards presented by WaFd Bank. Tickets are available at applesox.com/schedule.

