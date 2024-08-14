Cloé Lacasse Joins Utah Royals FC from Arsenal W.F.C.

August 14, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC announce the signing of Canadian forward Cloé Lacasse from England's Women's Super League side Arsenal W.F.C. The former Gunner will join URFC through the 2027 season. In order to add Lacasse to the roster, Utah Royals FC has acquired an international roster spot through 2025 in a trade with NJ/NY Gotham FC in exchange for $100,000 in allocation money.

Lacasse, 31, makes the move across the pond just one year after signing a permanent deal with Arsenal W.F.C last summer. The forward appeared in 23 matches with The Gunners notching five goals and two assists across all competitions.

"We are excited to be adding a player of Cloé's quality to our squad," said URFC Sporting Director Kelly Cousins. "Her ability on the ball is world-class, but her industry on both sides of the ball speaks to her character. Her presence will be important in continuing to build our club's culture on and off the field."

The Canadian forward attended the University of Iowa where she was named to the All-Big Ten team in all four seasons scoring 43 goals in 85 appearances. Lacasse finished her collegiate career tied with the school record of 112 points (43 goals and 26 assists), 13 of those goals were game-winning, second in Iowa school history.

After college, Lacasse signed her first professional contract in 2015 at ÍBV in the Urvalsdeild, the top tier of the Icelandic women's football league. After notching 57 goals in 98 matches, Lacasse transferred to Benfica in 2019. Four years and 72 goals later, she made the move from Lisbon to North London to join Arsenal W.F.C in the summer of 2023.

At the international level, Lacasse made her senior debut for Canada on November 27, 2021 in a friendly against Mexico and was named Canada's player of the match. She made her first appearance at a major international tournament as part of the Canadian silver medal winning 2022 CONCACAF Women's Championship squad and also represented Canada in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Lacasse most recently appeared in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, earning two starts and appearing off the bench once in Canada's run to the quarter final match.

Utah Royals FC currently stand at 2-11-3, 14th in NWSL, and nine points behind the current playoff line. The club returns to league play on August 23 when Bay FC visits America First Field at 7:30 p.m. MT. Tickets can be found at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/single.

