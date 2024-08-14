Chicago Red Stars Partner with Riot Fest

August 14, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Red Stars News Release







CHICAGO - The Chicago Red Stars and Riot Fest today announced a partnership between the two organizations to celebrate the spirit of both women's sports and live music. Following today's announcement of Riot Fest's return to Chicago, the Red Stars plan to host their September 21 match against San Diego Wave FC as originally scheduled.

"I would like to thank Riot Fest and the organizers for communicating with us over the past two months and during this process. I look forward to our partnership and each of us being able to host our events in a manner that best serves our fanbases and allows us to collaborate going forward," said Chicago Red Stars president, Karen Leetzow.

"Riot Fest has always been about more than just music- it's about culture. Partnering with the Chicago Red Stars was a natural fit because the same level of passion and dedication we pour into Riot Fest, we see in the Red Stars," said Michael "Riot Mike" Petryshyn, founder of Riot Fest. "That fervor flows not only with the players but with their ardent fans. That's culture. I, for one, can't wait to collaborate with them this year and well into the future."

The partnership between the Red Stars and Riot Fest allows the two organizations to work together to foster strong community ties and celebrate the achievements of women in sports, while creating unforgettable experiences for both supporters. This year at Riot Fest, the Red Stars will have their own dedicated booth for fans to come learn more about the club, play games, have a chance at winning tickets to an upcoming Red Stars match and more. The Red Stars, in turn, will host a 'Riot Fest Night' Sunday, November 3. The match will be presented by RUSH Hospital, will have a corresponding Riot Fest ticket offer, feature co-branded merch and a presence by Riot Fest in the Red Stars Fan Zone. Further details on the partnership between the Red Stars and Riot Fest will be made available in the coming weeks.

The partnership between the Red Stars and Riot Fest was developed to foster collaboration and allowed the Red Stars to keep home field advantage and meet league standards without having to leave the City of Chicago.

During the process, a generous offer was made by the Kansas City Current to host the match at their stadium.

"I would like to thank the entire Kansas City Current organization for reaching out to us after hearing about our issues and offering to host our match in a gesture of true support for women's sports. I would also like to thank our partner, United Airlines, for their support and offer to fly our players, associates and even some of our fans to Kansas City to help us mitigate the cost of changing venues," said Leetzow.

The Chicago Red Stars resume regular-season play with a two-match road trip before returning to SeatGeek Stadium Saturday, September 8, for the club's Welcome Home match presented by United honoring all of their Olympians. Fans can secure tickets for the September 8 match and all remaining Red Stars home matches at chicagoredstars.com/tickets. Fans of Riot Fest can visit riotfest.org to view the festival lineup and secure single-day tickets.

