Gotham FC Acquires Allocation Money Via Trade with Utah Royals

August 14, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







HARRISON, NJ - NJ/NY Gotham FC today announced the club has acquired $100,000 in allocation money from the Utah Royals in exchange for a 2024 and 2025 international roster spot.

Gotham FC returns to action in an international friendly against Chelsea FC Women on Monday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. ET at Red Bull Arena. Tickets are available at GothamFC.com/Tickets.

