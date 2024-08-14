Courage Home Game on September 13 Moved to 7 p.m. ET
August 14, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
North Carolina Courage News Release
CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage's NWSL regular season game against expansion side Bay FC on Friday, September 13, has been moved to 7 p.m. ET, the team and league announced today. The game was originally scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.
The game will stream live on NWSL+. Tickets for the match can be purchased here. Flexible mini plans are also available that include any three of the Courage's last five home fixtures of 2024 for as low as $69. Contact the ticketing department at 919-459-8144 or tickets@northcarolinafc.com.
